Dangerous Symptoms of Heart Problems During Exercise

Take a quick look at the warning symptoms of heart problems that you may experience right at the time when you are working out.

Ever imagined what can happen to you when your workout routine is too much for your body to accept? Apart from muscle cramps, and strained back, it can be one of the potential reasons behind sudden heart failure, stroke, and even cardiac arrest. Yes, you heard that right. Sometimes, working out too much can do more bad to your health than good. This happens because of certain reasons that we are going to discuss today. Also, we will take a quick look at some of the warning symptoms of heart problems during exercise that you must be aware of.

Is Exercising Bad For Heart Health?

No, not really. Working out is a very good way of keeping overall health under check. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lack of exercise can increase your risk for heart disease by 50 per cent. Therefore, experts suggest that staying active is a great way of keeping heart health on track. However, as we always say, nothing is good when you overdo it. This is why we will talk about the warning symptoms of heart problems that you may experience when you are exercising.

Symptoms of Heart Problems During Exercise

Health complications like a heart attack or a stroke don't come with a set of symptoms all the time. But, they do give you some prior signals. When you are exercising and things get into a bad phase, which means when something wrong happens inside your body, here are some signs that you may notice.

Chest Discomfort

Suddenly experiencing chest pain, and unexplained discomfort can be one of the first symptoms of an impending heart attack, especially when you are working out. The feeling can range from mild discomfort to unbearable pressure, and feeling full at the center of the chest. It can be subtle and may come and go. This is the time when you should stop exercising and seek immediate help from a medical practitioner if this symptom lasts for more than a few minutes.

Difficulty In Breathing

Not able to breathe properly? An unusual difficulty in breathing accompanied by a pinching chest pain/discomfort during an activity (exercising) is often considered a warning symptom of an impending heart attack. This symptom can either occur before chest discomfort/pain or may even occur without any discomfort in the chest.

Dizziness or Light-Headedness

Another warning symptom of an impending heart attack is feeling dizzy or light-headedness. Sometimes, a rigorous workout can not only give you body pain but also make you feel dizzy, fatigued, etc. Take this sign seriously and stop working out immediately.

Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Heart attack can also lead to abnormal heartbeat/heart rate. One must realise that heartbeat skipping, palpitating, or thumping could indicate a heart-related problem. Stop your workout immediately when you notice this symptom.

Sweating Profusely

Extreme sweat can be a warning symptom of a heart attack or any sort of heart problem. You may say sweating is normal during exercise. Yes, it is normal, but when it is accompanied by nausea, it can be a warning sign of a possible problem.

Pain in Neck, Back And Jaw

Noticing a sudden chronic pain in the neck, back or jaw can be a sign that your body requires immediate attention.

Extreme Tiredness

Feeling extremely tired and fatigued is not normal. It is also a sign of a heart problem.

How To Keep Your Heart Healthy?

You can do the below-mentioned things to keep the heart healthy.

Follow a healthy diet Exercise (mild) regularly Quit smoking Keep your blood sugar levels under check