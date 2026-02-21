Checking Blood Pressure At Home? Diabetologist Shares 10 Mistakes To Avoid

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where the pressure in your blood vessels spikes above 140/90. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high BP can be serious if left untreated. Some of the common factors that contribute to high BP include older age, genetics, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, high sodium intake and drinking too much alcohol.
With growing concerns about the consequences of untreated high blood pressure, taking a BP test has become a common practice worldwide. However, most people don't get the right readings for several reasons. In a recent Instagram post shared on February 18, Dr. Pramod Tripathi, who specialises in diabetes management, walks us through ten mistakes you should avoid while checking BP at home.
"Take two readings, five minutes apart and then take the average of both readings. Ideally, the BP needs to be below 130/80. The upper one which is called systolic, if it is going above 130/140, it could mean that your arteries are getting stiffer with age," Dr. Tripathi explained at length. "And if your lower BP is rising which is called diastolic, it means the smaller arteries far away from the heart are also getting tighter because of more insulin or sympathetic nervous system stimulation, i.e, stress or salt."
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states, "High blood pressure can damage your health in many ways. It can seriously hurt important organs like your heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes. The good news is that, in most cases, you can manage your blood pressure to lower your risk for serious health problems." The diabetologist also advises increasing your magnesium and nitric oxide to regulate blood pressure and blood flow.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
