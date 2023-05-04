Chat GPT In Medicine: Can AI Tool Acing Medical Exams Become Future of Diagnosis?

The Open AI smart chat-box has been doing great in clearing medical exams as well which makes us think that can it help us in diagnosing conditions and finding the right treatments?

Self-diagnosis using Google interpretations have caused some harm in the past. The question is whether Chat GPT anyway better?

Chat GPT is currently the buzz of the world. It has taken it by a storm. It has already been writing essays, scholarly scripts, codes, performing analysis and what not. The Open AI smart chat-box has been doing great in clearing medical exams as well which makes us think that can it help us in diagnosing conditions and finding the right treatments? The natural language processing ability of the smart chat-box, its customized search results and its competency being compared with a medical student can make it look very attractive and as a potential tool in medical diagnosis. However, experts believe that Chat GPT's remarkable performance in medicinal searches is not enough to replace the conventional role of physicians.

Misdiagnosis and delayed treatment are still two big challenges every country is facing today. It is a common scenario when some of us looking up the cause of a headache on Google might erroneously find that we might on our early way to death. Self-diagnosis using Google interpretations have caused some harm in the past. The question is whether Chat GPT anyway better?

Chat GPT as a diagnostic tool?

Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence tool which works quite the same as the world dominant search engine, Google. It first came into existence last year in November. While both Google and Chat GPT might share some common characteristics, there are some features that make this chat-box different. As per reports, Google search is comprehensive but lags in customization very often. Looking up for symptoms can open many related websites where not all shall apply to your individual case. Moreover, the search results are also cluttered and the person shall have to do some work before getting answers. Chat GPT on the other hand functions as a customized search engine that generates answers specific to customer' s concern and in a natural conversational manner that not only makes the process quicker but easier to grasp.

Recently, Chat GPT cleared the US medical license exam. However, when it comes to diagnosis and suggesting treatment, there is still a lot to consider. As per an article published in an international media outlet, Chat GPT has shown some fair diagnostic abilities for instance, suggesting conditions like appendicitis or ovarian cyst for a woman having abdominal pain but missed out on less common conditions like ectopic pregnancy. However, researchers have found that the smart chat-box learns from errors and often upgrades itself. It means just like a medical student, the medical search on Chat GPT might benefit from more exposure and increasing user interaction. Another thing observed by researchers is that the chat-box performs well with technical language. While for a medical practitioner, it might sound something useful but for a layman, it might be difficult to keep up with the complex medical jargon and they might struggle to get the right answers.

As per some reports, in its aim to put down unwanted or socially inappropriate searches, Chat GPT can also lag in diagnosis of conditions affecting our sexual health. While chat-box could do better by reading scans, it can't overpower the importance of physical examination.

Nobody to take accountability

There are also some legal concerns that might come in the way of using AI in medicine. It requires a tremendous amount of accurate data to be available and unbiased algorithm if we are to use this chat-box as a trusted tool in healthcare. Also, it remains to discuss who is to be blamed if the AI physician makes an inevitable error, leading to negative health outcomes.

