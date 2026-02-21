Channing Tatum Makes Red Carpet Comeback Following Shoulder Injury: How 'Physical Therapy' Supports Faster Recovery

Channing Tatum makes a confident Red Carpet appearance following shoulder surgery at the premiere of 'Josephine' during the 76th Berlin International Film Festival on Friday.

Channing Tatum Health Update: Nothing is going to stop Channing Tatum, 45 make an appearance at the Red Carpet, not even a shoulder surgery. Once named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2012, the actor made a confident return to the spotlight at the premiere of 'Josephine' during the 76th Berlin International Film Festivalon Friday.

Channing Tatum Shoulder Surgery

His public appearance came just one day after Channing Tatum shared a glimpse of the scar from his recent shoulder surgery. Earlier this month, the 45-year-old star took to Instagram to share about a procedure he underwent to treat a separated shoulder while resting in a hospital bed. He captioned the post, "Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let's get it in."

Channing Tatum, who rose to fame for his outstanding performance in several films such as Dear John (2010), Magic Mike (2012), 21 Jump Street (2012) and Step Up (2006), confessed that he initially thought it would be 'two little holes' but 'apparently not the case'.

"Not gonna lie, it's my fault for not asking. I thought it was gonna be two little holes. Apparently not the case. Hehehe. Well, it doesn't matter anyhow, I like scars anyway, and it's feeling stronger day by day," wrote Tatum on Thursday, February 19. "So thank you, doc. Also, I do like going through airport security, wondering if my shoulder is gonna shut off the machine."

The exact cause of Channing Tatum's shoulder injury is still unknown. However, the 45-year-old star previously told a leading media outlet that he had injured himself while shooting Avengers: Doomsday, which is set for a December 2026 release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

How 'Physical Therapy' Supports Faster Recovery

The Magic Mike star underwent 'physical therapy' not for the separated shoulder, but for his previous leg injury. However, Channing Tatum's recent red carpet appearance sparked conversations online on how a non-invasive discipline of healthcare can support faster recovery from injuries.

You may like to read

Wondering how physical therapy works? It is an evidence-based treatment that helps people to develop, maintain and optimise body movement and everyday function. The Cleveland Clinic explains, "It's a combination of exercises, stretches and movements that'll increase your strength, flexibility and mobility to help you move safely and more confidently."

According to WebMD, anyone can benefit from physical therapy, and some of the common reasons people seek this non-invasive method include:

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Ease pain Enhance mobility to do daily tasks Prevent or recover faster from a sports injury Prevent disability or surgery Rehab after a stroke, accident, injury or surgery Work on your balance to prevent a slip or fall Manage chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease or arthritis Recover after you give birth Control your bowels or bladder Adapt to an artificial limb Learn to use assistive devices such as a walker or cane Get a splint or brace Improve sports performance

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.