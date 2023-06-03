Change In Core Body Temperature Impacts Sleep: How Can It Be Managed?

Managing our core body temperature is essential for a good night's sleep.

One way to regulate our body temperature is to adjust the temperature in our sleeping environment.

Sleep is a critical aspect of our lives. It's an essential component that keeps our bodies healthy and functioning correctly. However, many factors can influence our ability to get a good night's sleep. One such factor is the core body temperature. Changes in our body temperature can impact the quality of our sleep, making it essential to manage it correctly. In this article, Dr Shankar. S. Biradar, MBBS, Medical Director, in association with Magniflex India,will explore the impact of core body temperature on sleep and how to manage it.

Core Body Temperature Refers To The Temperature Inside Our Body

Our body temperature declines in the evening, helping us feel sleepy at night. However, if our body temperature is too high or too low, it can disrupt our sleep. An elevated core body temperature can make falling asleep and staying asleep challenging. It can also lead to frequent waking during the night.

The body's internal thermostat, the hypothalamus, regulates our body temperature. When body temperature is too high, the hypothalamus signals the body to cool down by sweating. However, this process can take time, making it difficult to fall asleep.

TRENDING NOW

On The Other Hand

A low core body temperature can also disrupt our sleep. When our body temperature drops, it can cause us to wake up during the night. This is because a drop in body temperature signals the body to wake up and warm up. However, it can also cause us to feel sluggish and tired in the morning, making it difficult to start our day.

So, How Can We Manage Our Core Body Temperature To Ensure A Good Night's Sleep?

You may like to read

Managing our core body temperature is essential for a good night's sleep. One way to regulate our body temperature is to adjust the temperature in our sleeping environment. For example, keeping the room cool and using a fan or air conditioning can help lower our body temperature, making it easier to fall asleep.

Another critical element to managing our body temperature is to invest in the right quality mattress that can regulate our body temperature. Some specialised mattresses use weight-induced memory foam that does not react to the body and ambient temperature and gives our ideal body support while asleep. Japanese technology fabrics act like a thermostat, which helps regulate our body temperature and provides the instantaneous sensation of freshness. Additionally, some mattresses use thermoregulating materials developed by NASA, which helps maintain a comfortable body temperature. Therefore, a bed with weight-induced memory foam and a thermoregulating fabric would be ideal for better sleep to keep your body temperature under better control. Using lightweight and breathable bedding and clothing can also help regulate our body temperature through our body, helping us stay calm. It's also essential to avoid consuming alcohol or caffeine before bedtime, as they can disrupt our sleep and raise our body temperature. Instead, we can drink herbal tea or water to keep us hydrated and maintain a comfortable body temperature.

RECOMMENDED STORIES