Chandra Grahan In India: Should You Completely Stop Eating And Drinking During Lunar Eclipse? Here Is What Science Say

While the Moon does not have its own light, it usually shines by reflecting sunlight. During this deep alignment, our planet blocks that direct path, casting a dark shadow known as the umbra across the lunar surface.

When Will Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse Be Visible From India?

On March 3, the eclipse will start in the afternoon and end in the early evening. It will last for a few hours:

The eclipse will start around 3:20 PM IST. Between 6:33 and 6:40 PM IST will be the best time to see the eclipse. The eclipse will end at 6:47 PM IST.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Precautions To Take During Lunar Eclipse

Here are the top 5 precautions that you need to take during a lunar eclipse. These are far from just the myths and are backed by science with proper evidences.

1. Do Not Avoid Drinking Water

It is not advisable to stop drinking water during a lunar eclipse. Staying hydrated is important during anytime of the day to prevent severe health emergencies due to dehydration. Studies have shown that excessive reduction in water intake can lead to health issues such as headache, pain in the muscles.

2. Avoid Eating During Lunar Eclipse

It is important to not avoid eating during a lunar eclipse. Why? the science doesn't support the fact that preserved foods can turn toxic during a lunar eclipse. Also, there is no proof that supports chemical.

3. Pregnant Women Should Be Cautious

It is important to be extra cautious if you are expecting anytime soon. Do not avoid taking medicines, food consumptions, and drinking water at any cost.

Take proper rest, and stay away from fake news - ones which are not backed by science. Avoid over exertion and overthinking about these celestial events. Practice meditation to stay calm if you are feeling anxious or nervous.

Chandra Grahan is going to occur on the day of Holi, the festival of colors. This will take place on Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, which makes it unique, rare, special and memorable.

