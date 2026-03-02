Chandra Grahan 2026: When Is Lunar Eclipse Happening? Essential Health Precautions To Take

Lunar Eclipse 2026 on Holi after 100 years: Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) is one of the most fascinating astronomical events observed worldwide. In India, it holds both scientific and spiritual significance. Let's breakdown myths over facts.

Chandra Grahan 2026: The year's first lunar eclipse is going to take place on March 03, 2026 (Tuesday). The day is also marked by one of the most auspicious holika dahan in India (a day prior to Holi). Although, speculations about possible Health impacts during such celestial events is high, let's take a look at what science has to say about the affects of Chandra Grahan on human body, and if there are any specific tips that are required to be followed.

When Is Chandra Grahan Happening?

Chandra Grahan and Holi are falling on the same day, March 3, 2026, and it is a rare event happening after 100 years. The Chandra Grahan will start in the afternoon and end in the early evening, and will last for a few hours. The Sutak period will start nine hours before the lunar eclipse begins and no auspicious events will be celebrated during that time. The Holika Dahan puja should preferably be performed after 06:47 PM.

Here is a breakdown of the celestial event:

According to the data available on Time and Date of the first Chandra Grahan of 2026, experts noted that the timings of the eclipse in Indian Standard Time (IST) are as follows:

Start of penumbral phase: 4.58 pm IST

Start of totality: 4.58 pm IST

End of totality: 5.32 pm IST

End of penumbral phase: 7.53 pm IST

However, one important point to note is that in most parts of India, the Moon will be rising during the eclipse.

This means viewers will only be able to see the event's final phase. The most noticeable changes will occur around sunset, and the visible portion of the eclipse will last for approximately 20 minutes.

Lunar Eclipse: Avoid Eating And Drinking During Chandra Grahan And Other Myths

While lunar eclipses are not harmful, a lot of myths around such celestial events makes it scary for people as they are dumped with thoughts that during a Chandra Grahan, the health gets affected largely due to chemicals that the event releases and the negativities that increases during an eclipse.

Here are some myths that one should stop believing:

Food cooked or eaten during Chandra Grahan is poisonous. Apart from this, people also say that eating food during the eclipse can cause illness. However, the reality is that there is no scientific evidence to back this claim. Pregnant women should stay indoors to protect the baby. Many people say that eclipses are harmful for the unborn child or the foetus' health, and which is why a pregnant woman should avoid direct exposure to the lunar eclipse. However, science says the eclipse itself is harmless and has no negative impact on pregnant women. One should not drink water or eat during the eclipse. People say that the water becomes toxic or food loses its nutritional value during a chandra grahan, but is that true? According to science Lunar eclipses do not alter chemical composition of food or water. Therefore, drinking and eating are safe as long as normal hygiene is followed. Eclipse rays cause eye damage. Yes, people even believe that lunar eclipses can harm the eyes and cause severe problems to the retina. However, the truth is nothing like this is scientifically proven. Unlike the sun during a solar eclipse, the moon's light is completely safe to look at, therefore, as NASA says - looking at a chandra grahan with bare eyes is safe. Fasting during Chandra Grahan prevents illness. Well, the fact that science says about fasting during chandra grahan is that it doesn't provide the body with any extra benefits if one fasts during a chandra grahan. Yes, you read that right!

Lunar Eclipse: Health Precautions To Take During Chandra Grahan

With all these myths, here is a list of Do's that science actually supports:

Do not stop eating and drinking during chandra grahan. Instead, stick to light, easily digestible meals before and during the eclipse. Prefer boiled or filtered water to avoid digestive issues during this time. If you are concerned about the negativities during such celestial events, you may consider limiting your exposure to the eclipse, especially for children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Make sure to avoid indulging yourself in any kind of heavy exercise or strenuous activity during the eclipse. If you want to stay calm and relaxed, you may consider meditating or taking proper rest during a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse is easy to witness, and you don't need any special equipment. Unlike a solar eclipse, you do not need any special glasses to watch a lunar eclipse. If you have binoculars, you can have a better view, but it is not necessary.

