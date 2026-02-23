Chandra Grahan 2026: Safety Precautions To Follow During Total Lunar Eclipse On March 3

The year's first Total Lunar Eclipse to happen on March 3, 2026. Scroll down to know the safety tips that needs to be followed during such celestial events.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: The first Chandra Grahan of the year 2026 is going to take place on March 3. As per reports, the Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible from India. Here is a complete breakdown of when the Chandra Grahan will happen, and at what time people from India will be able to witness this amazing celestial events.

Lunar Eclipse Date and Time: March 3, 2026

Lunar Eclipse Time: From 03:20 PM To 06:47 PM

Visibility in India Visible: Moonrise Visibility 06:26 PM

Maximum Eclipse 06:33 PM to 06:40 PM

Eclipse Ends: 06:47 PM

All the Indian sky watchers and astronomers would be able to witness this amazing celestial event in their DSLR's and camera's.

Chandra Grahan is one of the most amazing celestial events that takes place when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, its shadow is thrown on the lunar surface, causing a lunar eclipse. This alignment has astrological, religious, and cultural significance in addition to producing breathtaking visual occurrences.

Although, it sounds amazing and the views of a blood moon seems breathtaking, experts suggest some important safety tips that needs to be followed during this time to stay healthy and safe.

Safety Tips During Chandra Grahan

While a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch, here are some general guidelines:

As per NASA, no special eye protection is needed if you want to watch this celestial events. One can watch it with the naked eye. Use binoculars or a telescope for a clearer and more detailed view. Follow local advisories if observing from crowded public areas. Those following traditional beliefs may choose to avoid eating during the eclipse and take a bath afterward.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Astrological Impacts On Mental Health

This year, the Chandra Grahan is happening on Holi. As per experts, the day will bring changes to many lives (although, science doesn't support such claims, but experts urge everyone to be careful of certain things).

This will simply have a great impact on your emotions. People who have a weak Moon in their birth chart should be careful during that time period. People may go through an emotional detachment. You may lose emotional attachment with your partner.

What Does Science Say? There is no scientific evidence that a lunar eclipse affects human health, pregnancy, food, or daily activities. Claims about food becoming contaminated or harmful during an eclipse are not supported by science.

Why Is a Lunar Eclipse Sometimes Called a 'Blood Moon'?

NASA explains - During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears dark red or orange. This is because our planet blocks most of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon, and the light that does reach the lunar surface is filtered through a thick slice of Earth's atmosphere. It's as if all of the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.

