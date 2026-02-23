Chandra Grahan 2026: Safety Precautions To Follow During Total Lunar Eclipse On March 3

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: The first Chandra Grahan of the year 2026 is going to take place on March 3. As per reports, the Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible from India. Here is a complete breakdown of when the Chandra Grahan will happen, and at what time people from India will be able to witness this amazing celestial events.
All the Indian sky watchers and astronomers would be able to witness this amazing celestial event in their DSLR's and camera's.
Chandra Grahan is one of the most amazing celestial events that takes place when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, its shadow is thrown on the lunar surface, causing a lunar eclipse. This alignment has astrological, religious, and cultural significance in addition to producing breathtaking visual occurrences.
Although, it sounds amazing and the views of a blood moon seems breathtaking, experts suggest some important safety tips that needs to be followed during this time to stay healthy and safe.
While a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch, here are some general guidelines:
This year, the Chandra Grahan is happening on Holi. As per experts, the day will bring changes to many lives (although, science doesn't support such claims, but experts urge everyone to be careful of certain things).
What Does Science Say? There is no scientific evidence that a lunar eclipse affects human health, pregnancy, food, or daily activities. Claims about food becoming contaminated or harmful during an eclipse are not supported by science.
NASA explains - During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears dark red or orange. This is because our planet blocks most of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon, and the light that does reach the lunar surface is filtered through a thick slice of Earth's atmosphere. It's as if all of the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.
