Chafing Is Common During The Monsoon Season: 4 Things That Can Help You Avoid This Irritation

The advent of the monsoon brings a slew of skin issues, including rashes, eczemas, chafing, skin irritation, inflammation, and so on.

Moisture and heat in the air during monsoons can lead to skin chafing. Listed here are a few points that can help prevent and heal chafing during monsoons.

The advent of the monsoon brings a slew of skin issues, including rashes, eczemas, chafing, skin irritation, inflammation, and so on. The monsoon brings with it a lot of moisture in the air and less sunshine, which encourages bacteria to grow around us, and this becomes the leading cause of fungal and bacterial skin illnesses. The sweltering heat and abrupt temperature changes, on the other hand, aggravate the condition.

One of the most common and easily avoidable skin irritants during monsoons is chafing. Chafing is usually caused by the repetitive friction, through skin-to-skin or clothing-to-skin contact. It is often associated with pain, stinging or a burning sensation. Chafing can occur anywhere on your body, but it is more common in the underarms, thighs, nipple area and groin. Bra strap and under breast areas are common for women too. Chafing is also based on activities and body weight/ fitness. Athletes face chafing due to prolonged physical activities like cycling, jogging, walking for long periods of time, or even extensive gymming. Moisture and heat in the air during monsoons can further exacerbate the phenomena of skin chafing.

Listed here are a few points that can help prevent and heal chafing during monsoons:

Wear clean and dry clothes

Chafing can be exacerbated by wet skin. Keeping chafe-prone areas like the groin, inner thighs, and armpits as dry as possible during monsoon is an important personal hygiene strategy to avoid chafing. Wearing moisture-wicking and breathable clothing can help to reduce the quantity of perspiration or moisture retained on the skin, especially after an active few hours outdoors, at the gym, or after a long run, for example.

Avoid wearing tight cloths, especially undergarments

Wearing clothing that is too tight can irritate the skin by increasing friction between the skin and the fabric. Furthermore, tight-fitting clothing causes more sweat to accumulate on the skin's surface. Wearing tight clothing for lengthy periods of time traps moisture against the skin, providing an ideal environment for fungus to thrive. Loose clothing allows the skin to move freely, allowing it to breathe and sweat to evaporate more quickly. Choosing undergarments with a comfortable fit not too tight, not too loose can aid with smooth movement and thus minimize chafing.

Use anti-chafing gels/ barrier protection creams

It is essential to prevent mild rashes on the skin as soon as they appear. Chafing can be reduced by applying anti-chafing products such as skin gels and anti-chafing cream on chafe-prone areas such as the inner thighs, crotch, armpits, and other places if addressed at the proper time. Anti-chafing creams based on silicone have been shown to be helpful in preventing chafing and providing long-lasting skin protection. The silicone-based gels create a water-resistant layer that repels sweat while also reducing friction.

Consult a Doctor

Skin chafing may occur despite your best efforts owing to causes beyond your control. On a regular basis, check your skin for signs of infection, such as redness, blisters, abrasions, and wounds. Chafing and rashes can turn into bacterial or fungal infections if left untreated, demanding additional medical attention. If you detect any changes in the colour of your skin, make an appointment with a dermatologist right immediately so you can take action before any serious infections develop.

While the above solutions can help with chafing management and prevention, they will be worthless if the chafing or rashes have spread significantly. Chafing is an unpleasant truth that many people overlook in monsoon, and it can have a significant impact on your daily activities and hectic schedule. To avoid being rubbed raw, both friction and dampness must be avoided. As a result, the best method to avoid chafing this monsoon is to stay alert and take proactive measures to prevent it.

(This article is authored by Ms Maharukh T Rustomjee, Chief Scientist and Managing Partner, Amaterasu Lifesciences LLP.)