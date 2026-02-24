Cervical Spondylosis In Young Adults: How Screen Time And Poor Posture Are Damaging Your Spine

Rising screen time and bad posture are increasing cervical spondylosis cases among young adults. Know symptoms, causes, prevention tips, and spine-friendly habits.

In today's scenario, when the cases of cervical spondylosis are increasing in the younger generation knowing how to protect your spine is very crucial. Neck pain, upper back stiffness, and frequent headaches have become problems that are more and more often faced by the younger generation. Longer screen time and bad posture are silently ruining the spines of the young generation.

According to Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma, Consultant Orthopedics, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, "The prolonged usage of screens, whether it be for mobile phones, laptops, or tablets forces the neck and the upper back to take on unnatural postures. The habitual bending of the neck and the sitting without back support impose high loads on the muscles, ligaments, and discs of the spine. This further leads to wear and tear and happens even to the young and healthy individuals."

How Screen Time and Poor Posture Damage Your Spine?

When a person keeps looking downward at a screen for several hours at a time, the pressure on their neck increases way more than it can bear. Hunched shoulders and a crooked upper back are a result of this kind of posturewhich further causes misalignment of the spine. Postures like this have the effect of significantly decreasing blood flow to the muscles, causing muscle stiffness, and also weakening core support. Now-a-days people are suffering from various neck-related health problems like cervical spondylosis and chronic pain due to their negligence towards their posture.

Early Warning Signs of Cervical Spondylosis You Shouldn't Ignore

People tend to overlook the first signs of cervical spine degeneration and think they are part of growing up. The signs include continuous neck or back discomfort, stiffness while working on the screen, headaches starting from the neck area, numbness in the arms, poor awareness of posture, and less flexibility. Together, these signs indicate that your spine is under heavy pressure.

Expert Tips to Protect Your Spine

Following these simple daily practices could effectively act as shields for spinal health:

Use screens at eye level to prevent changing the neck position

Sit on a supportive chair and rest your feet flat on the floor

Stretch or walk in every 30-40 minutes

Exercise regularlyto strengthen the core and back muscles

Reduce screen time and maintain proper neck alignment

Why Early Correction Matters?

Spine damages caused by improper posture develop slowly but can be very difficult to turn around if not treated on right time. Early correction clears the strain, stops the disc from getting damaged and preserves the health of the spine for a long time, without the need for medical help later in life.In early stages cervical spondylosis can be resolved with physiotherapyand medications. However, some patients may need surgical intervention, like cervical radiculopathy and cervical spondylitis myelopathy depending on the severity of the condition.

Inconsistent posture and prolonged screen time have been identified as the top two factors contributing to spine problems in the young adult population. If one is aware of the posture, follow healthy lifestyle from the start, then the chances of suffering from chronic pain and cervical spondylitis would be lesser, and the spinal health would be safeguarded for many years.

