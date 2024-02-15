Cervical Health At Every Age: Tailoring Care To Live Stages

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
-
The journey of cervical health encompasses a significant chunk of a woman's life. During each age, there are distinct challenges that a woman faces and calls for thoughtful care tailored to the unique needs of each life stage. A woman lays the foundation for her cervical health during adolescence and young adulthood. It's a period characterized by establishing good habits choosing nourishing foods, embracing regular exercise, and avoiding risky behaviours. Conversations with healthcare providers are a step further as one delves into the importance of the HPV vaccine, a shield standing guard against the common adversary of cervical health.
As women gradually enter their reproductive years, they focus on regular screenings. The Pap smear and HPV tests become trusted to detect abnormalities early on. In this phase, the dialogue extends beyond medical jargon; discussions around contraception, fertility, and STIs are priorities to maintain comprehensive healthcare. Cervical cancer screening is a crucial aspect of women's health. It is recommended to start screening at 30, with subsequent screenings every 5-10 years. However, for women who are HIV+, screening should commence at 25 and be conducted every three years.
These include co-testing, Pap smear, and colposcopy abnormalities and initiating timely intervention. In the event of abnormal findings, several treatment options may be considered. However, the intervention is done on a case-to-case basis, and these are some standard screenings suggested byDr Radhika Jupally, MBBS, OBGYN (Gynaecologist and Obstetrician), Omni Hospitals.
Healthcare providers carefully monitor cervical length, ensuring the safe passage of new life. The screenings take on a maternal significance, increasing the well-being of both mother and child. Cervical health during this stage becomes pivotal, contributing to the composition of a healthy childbirth experience.
