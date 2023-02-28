Top 4 Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer: How Can Early Detection Help?

Dr Sruthi Mayura Thiruvengidom shares that it is imperative to know the potential symptoms of cervical cancer and how early detection can help.

Cervical cancer is a significant public health issue that remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among women. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, 604,000 new cases of cervical cancer were reported globally, with close to 342,000 deaths attributed to it. In 2020, cervical cancer accounted for 9.4% of all cancers and 18.3% (123,907) of new cases in India. The lack of awareness about cervical cancer among the population, especially in rural areas, coupled with the insufficient training and skills of healthcare professionals in cancer screening, contribute to the high incidence and mortality rates. Specifically, cervical cancer is usually caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is transmitted sexually. Therefore, Dr Sruthi Mayura Thiruvengidom, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd shares that it is imperative to know the potential symptoms of cervical cancer and how early detection can help.

Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer can develop over time, often without noticeable symptoms, and may progress to an advanced stage if left untreated. These symptoms include:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding/spotting can include bleeding between periods, after intercourse, or after menopause. Unusual vaginal discharge: This can consist of a change in colour or smell. Pain during sex: Women with cervical cancer may experience pain or discomfort during intercourse. Pelvic pain: As cancer spreads, women may experience pelvic pain that may radiate to the back or legs.

How Can Early Detection Help?

Early detection of cervical cancer can significantly increase your chances of successful treatment. The most effective way to detect cervical cancer is through regular screening tests. These include:

Pap Smear: This test involves collecting cervix cells to detect abnormal changes. The test is regardless of one's sexual activity status. HPV Test: This test detects the presence of human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus that can cause abnormal cell changes in the cervix. The test is recommended for women aged 30 to 65 and can be done with a Pap smear. HPV at-home self-testing kit: This at-home self-testing kit involves collecting a sample of cells from the vagina or cervix using a swab and sending it to a lab for testing. Results are usually available within four days of the request.

To Conclude

Cervical cancer is a severe disease. Awareness of symptoms of cervical cancer may lead to early diagnosis and better prognosis. Early detection through regular screenings can help improve the chances of successful treatment and reduce the risk of complications. This is why it is recommended for women over 25 to get tested for the condition regularly, as prescribed by medical professionals. With technological advancement, it is now even possible to self-administer the HPV test in the privacy of one's home and send it for lab analysis. Cervical cancer is a leading health issue for women; however, regular screening can detect it early and take the necessary measures to cure the condition initially and prevent its further progress.