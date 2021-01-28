Cervical cancer is a major health problem in India, accounting for 20% of the total global burden of cervical cancer. It is the second most common cancer in females next to breast cancer, with 22 new cases being diagnosed per 100,000 women per year. This puts you at 2.4% increased risk of developing cervical cancer. Although it mostly affects women between the ages of 35 and 45, its incidence are increasing in younger girls. Also Read - Beware! Unusual vaginal discharge could be a sign of cervical cancer

What Is Cervical Cancer?

This cancer is a sexually transmitted viral disease caused by certain types of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). Poor genital hygiene, early age at first sexual intercourse, multiple sexual partners, and unprotected sexual exposure are known risk factors of the disease. Also Read - Cervical cancer may soon be a thing of the past

HPV is ubiquitous. It usually colonizes the male penis where it usually remains quiescent without causing serious problems. It is passed on to the female partner during unprotected sexual intercourse where it infects the cervical cells. Repeated incidences may lead to microscopic alterations in these cells, which if left untreated will gradually progress to cervical cancer over the next 10-15 years. Also Read - HPV infections: Natural ways to tame the symptoms

Importance Of Regular Screening

The importance of regular screening and early diagnosis of this cancer cannot be overemphasized. The 5-year survival of cervical cancer is over 88-90% for Stage I disease with a progressive reduction in survival through Stages II-IV.

Know About The Prevention/ Treatment Of Cervical Cancer

In recent years, vaccination for cervical cancer is gaining popularity. While it is true that completing the prescribed vaccination protocol and regular follow-up Pap testing leads to a reduction in pre-cancerous abnormalities of the cervix i.e. CIN II-III, it is not entirely clear whether vaccination will decrease the population prevalence of this disease.

Once cervical cancer develops, treatment includes surgery with or without radiotherapy and chemotherapy in Stage I disease. Higher stages are not amenable to surgery and are best treated with radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Ironically, many women in India are unaware that cervical cancer is easily preventable. This is because we have a simple, widely available, inexpensive, quick, painless, and reliable outpatient test called the Pap smear, which can pick up the microscopic alterations in HPV-infected cervical cells long before cancer develops.

Things You Should Know

Gynaecologists should routinely offer this test to all their patients commencing within 3 years of the first sexual contact. This test aims to collect a few representative cervical cells to make a cellular smear which is then examined under a microscope by a cytopathologist.

A normal report merits no further action, but it is advisable to have a Pap test once every 3 years to ensure continuing good cervical health. Should the test detect an abnormality (pre-cancerous change) there is no reason to worry as these abnormalities can be easily treated in the day-care setting using local anaesthesia.

Embracing healthy sexual habits and regular Pap testing goes a long way in preventing cervical cancer.

To summarize, cervical cancer is a major health burden on public health resources in India, which can and should be prevented.

(Authored by Dr Rajendra A Kerkar, Prof. & Head, Gynaecological Oncology, ACI-Cumballa Hill Hospital, Mumbai)