Cervical cancer is a major health problem in India accounting for 20% of the total global burden of cervical cancer. It is the second most common cancer in females next to breast cancer with 22 new cases being diagnosed per 100000 women per year. This puts you at 2.4% increased risk of developing cervical cancer. Although it mostly affects women between the ages of 35 and 45 its incidence are increasing in younger girls. What Is Cervical Cancer? This cancer is a sexually transmitted viral disease caused by certain types of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). Poor genital hygiene early