India Accounts For Highest Number Of Cervical Cancer Cases Worldwide: Experts Reveal Shocking Facts

In 2020, around 21 per cent of the total cervical cases and 23 per cent of deaths from cervical cancer worldwide occurred in India.

Globally, cervical cancer is believed to be the fourth most common cancer seen in women, with most cases reported from low- and middle-income countries, including India, South Africa (SA), China and Brazil. According to WHO estimates, 604,000 new cases of cervical cancer and 342,000 deaths due to the disease were reported worldwide in 2020, and about 90 per cent of these new cases and deaths worldwide occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

A Lancet study revealed that India accounted for the highest number of cervical cancer cases reported globally. The study, which was based on The Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2020, estimated that more than 58 per cent of total cervical cancer cases and more than half of deaths occurred in Asia. India accounted for the highest number of new cases (21 per cent) as well as deaths (23 per cent) in Asia, followed by China (18 per cent cases and 17 per cent deaths).

On the occasion of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, healthcare experts revealed some alarming facts about cervical cancer in India.

HPV is the main cause for cervical cancer

Dr. Ravindra Pirojiya MD (Gynec) at Mandavray Hospital using HealthPlix Platform, says, "Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most prevalent viral infection of the reproductive system and it is the main cause for cervical cancer incidences (accounting for more than 90 per cent of total cases, according to WHO estimates)."

Regarding high prevalence of cervical cancer in low and middle-income countries, he explains, "A lower socioeconomic status results in compromised general hygiene and illness infection. Further, cervical cancer is also caused by a variety of risk factors, including HIV infection, smoking, a family history of the disease, and poor genital cleanliness."

Dr. Pirojiya wants people to know that cervical cancer can be cured if detected early and treated promptly. "This year's Cervical Cancer Awareness Month theme is 'Ending Cervical Cancer Within A Few Generations,' which can be accomplished with competent screening techniques or by usage of digital health platforms like EMR. A robust Electronic Medical Record (EMR) can help doctors understand a patient's medical and family history and can assist in detecting cervical cancer at an early stage," he adds.

About 8 out of 10 women in India contract HPV

Dr. Sunita Kapoor, Director and Consultant Pathologist at CIty Xray & Scan Clinic Pvt. Ltd, Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer seen among Indian women, after breast cancer.

She says, "Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina mostly due to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). About 8 out of 10 women in India contract HPV (human papillomavirus)."

Talking about the challenges faced in combating cervical cancer in the country, she states, "In rural India, the acceptance of cervical cancer screening has not been encouraging due to a lack of awareness and fear of undergoing a procedure. Also, there is hesitation, ignorance, and fear around HPV vaccines, besides lack of access and the cost factor. Delays in cervical cancer screening are largely linked to increased mortality due to the disease among Indian women. Access to quality diagnosis, structured screening, and follow-up care is the key to combating cervical cancer."

Prevailing myths about cervical cancer in India

Cervical cancer is easy to detect. A pap test, also called a pap smear, can help detect cervical cancer in the precancerous stage, says Dr. Suversha Khanna, Director of Dharamshila Rahat Supportive and Palliative Care Centre.

However, prevailing myths about cervical cancer, such as HPV can only affect those who have multiple partners, are preventing patients from getting screened for the condition or seek treatment, she points out.

Further, she says, "Less than 1 per cent of India's population has access to palliative care. Palliative care is most effective in complicated conditions. When it comes to cancer, palliative radiotherapy reduces the size of tumors, vaginal discharge, vaginal bleeding, size of fistulas, nutritional problems, bedsores and contractual. It improves quality of life, interpersonal relations and survival rates."

Symptoms of cervical cancer to watch out for

In most cases, cervical cancer shows no signs or symptoms its early stage. As the condition advances, one may experiencing certain signs and symptoms such as

Abnormal vaginal bleeding (such as bleeding after intercourse or after menopause, longer or heavier than usual period)

Foul-smelling white discharge

Blood in the urine

Pain during intercourse

Pain in the pelvic region

Changes in urinary habits and bowel movements (urinary incontinence, diarrhea, pain or bleeding from the rectum when pooping)

Swelling of the legs

Symptoms like foul-smelling vaginal discharge and urinary incontinence can lead to social isolation, depression and guilt in patients, and even affect their marital relationship.