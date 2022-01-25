Importance Of Cervical Cancer Screenings After HPV Vaccinations: Know Why Its The Need Of The Hour

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest the following schedule for the vaccine:

Chances of getting cervical cancer don't stop at HPV Vaccinations. Here is why cervical cancer screening is important and women should opt for it even if they are vaccinated.

Most cases of cervical cancer cases are seen owing to a sexually transmitted virus called human papillomavirus (HPV). Did you know? Along with taking the HPV vaccine, even cervical cancer screening is a vital tool to keep cancer at bay. Yes, you have heard us here. Here, we tell you why screening for cervical cancer is the need of the hour. You will have to speak to your doctor on an immediate basis, take the HPV vaccine, and clear all your doubts regarding screening if you haven't done that yet. Neglecting your health is a strict no. Doing so can be fatal for you. So, be alert, and take care!

Cervical cancer starts in the cervix of a woman. The cases of it are rising at an alarming rate in the country. This type of cancer leads to higher mortality and morbidity rates. Many women suffer in silence and lose their precious lives. Thus, many cases also go unreported owing to the unawareness regarding this cancer.

Are you aware? This cancer can be seen due to a high-risk sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV). Other factors such as HIV, obesity, and having a family history of cervical cancer can invite this cancer. Thus, HPV vaccination is recommended to prevent cervical cancer. You can speak to the expert, and take the vaccination as suggested by him/her. Do not delay in taking vaccination as it can help you to safeguard yourself from this cancer. Apart from that, screening is also essential to keep cancer at bay.

Cervical Cancer Screening Can Be Lifesaving

You will be shocked to know that it takes around 3 to 7 years for high-grade changes in cervical cells to turn into cancer. Cervical cancer screening may allow one to detect these changes before they become cancerous. It is a known fact that cervical cancer screening saves lives. Furthermore, screening can also reduce the death rates. Know about the tests.

HPV test: A Pap test can be performed by inserting a device (called a speculum) via the vaginal canal to see your cervix. Then, with the help of a special brush or stick, the cells will be collected from the cervix, and later examined in a lab.

A Pap test can be performed by inserting a device (called a speculum) via the vaginal canal to see your cervix. Then, with the help of a special brush or stick, the cells will be collected from the cervix, and later examined in a lab. Pap test: This is done by taking samples of cells from one's cervix. A Pap test may be done along with an HPV test.

This is done by taking samples of cells from one's cervix. A Pap test may be done along with an HPV test. Visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA): During VIA, a dilution of white vinegar is applied to the cervix, the doctor will monitor the changes.

How Frequently Women Should Opt For Testing?

Cervical cancer screening involves a Pap test, an HPV test, or maybe both. Both tests use cells taken from the cervix. Screening should be started at age 21, or after sexual activity. Women who are 21 to 29 should have a Pap test after every 3 years. HPV testing can be done by women who are around 25 to 29, but Pap tests are widely preferred. Women who are 30 to 65 have can have a Pap test and an HPV test combined, after every 5 years. Go for just a Pap test every 3 years. Or HPV should be taken after every 5 years.

(Inputs by Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune)

