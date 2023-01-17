HPV Is The Main Cause Of Cervical Cancer: How The Virus Spreads, Who Needs HPV Vaccine, And More

HPV vaccinations can protect against high-risk Human papillomavirus (HPV) and the problems they can cause, Cervical Cancer.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most prevalent sexually transmitted infection, and it is also the leading cause of cervical cancer incidence globally. Often, the infection is invisible, and most HPV-infected individuals don't exhibit any symptoms. The majority of HPV infections go away on their own without causing any problems. However, the illness might occasionally last longer. Since it does not usually present symptoms, those who are sexually active are likely to get this virus at some point in their lives. It affects both male and female genitalia.

There are around 100 distinct strains of HPV and it has been established that the more well-known strains, including HPV 16 and 18, are the primary causes of cervical cancer incidences in women.

Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, helps us understand the various strains of HPV, how they spread and what we can do to prevent the HPV infection and reduce chances of cervical cancer.

What are the high and low-risk strains of HPV?

Low-risk HPV: The low-risk strains of HPV (such as 6 and 11) produce roughly 90 per cent of genital warts in both males and females and present as painless genital warts.

High-risk HPV: Women's cervical, vaginal, vulvar, and anal cancers can be caused by high-risk strains of HPV, such as 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58. HPV is predominantly a sexually transmitted illness that may be shared during any type of close physical contact with an infected person. People aren't generally aware of the possibility of the virus spreading non-sexually, albeit the likelihood is small.

Sexual Activity: Anal intercourse, vaginal intercourse

Non-sexual oral contact: Self-inoculation, during delivery, from mother to kid

How does a sexually transmitted infection spread non-sexually?

Skin-to-genital or non-genital skin-to-skin contact has the ability to transmit the virus. If a person unwittingly comes into touch with infected skin, genitals, or items, the transmission may result. Since infected things can spread the virus, unclean or unhygienic environments also provide a danger. When an individual has prolonged touch with contaminated skin, the germs can spread from their hands to their genitalia in cases of transmission. Although the risk is very low, HPV can potentially be passed from a pregnant woman to her unborn child during delivery.

HPV vaccination: Who should get the vaccine?

To protect against genital warts and/or certain kinds of HPV that might cause cancer, anybody between the ages of 9 and 45 can receive the HPV vaccination. To ensure that youngsters are completely protected before they start having sexual activity, vaccination is advised for children between the ages of 11 and 12. But regardless of your age, find out if the HPV vaccine might help you by speaking with your nurse or doctor.

The HPV vaccination aids in preventing some HPV forms that can cause genital warts or cancer. The HPV vaccination, also marketed under the name Gardasil 9, defends against:

HPV strains 16 and 18, which together account for 80 per cent of occurrences of cervical cancer.

HPV types 6 and 11 that are responsible for 90 per cent of genital wart cases.

Five other HPV types (31, 33, 45, 52, and 58) that can cause cancer of the cervix, anus, vulva/vagina, penis, or throat.

A series of doses is required to receive the HPV vaccination. The HPV vaccination requires three doses for persons between the ages of 15 and 45. Two months after the first injection, the second shot is administered, and four months after that, the third shot is. To obtain all three injections, it takes around 6 months.

You just need 2 injections if you're between the ages of 9 and 14. Six months after the first injection is administered, the second shot is given too.

How well does the HPV vaccine work?

One of the best vaccinations available is the HPV vaccine. Studies demonstrate that the HPV vaccination is quite effective in preventing high-risk HPV and the issues that can result from it. Before having intercourse, obtaining all of the recommended doses of the HPV vaccination can reduce your risk of developing genital warts and cancer due to HPV by up to 99 per cent.

When you receive the HPV vaccination years before you have any sexual interaction with another person, it works best. For this reason, vaccinations are advised between the ages of 11 and 12. But getting the HPV vaccination is still a smart idea, even if you've already had sex or are aware that you've had HPV.

How to reduce India's burden of HPV and cervical cancer?

While the risk factors for cervical cancer are numerous and varied, the Human Papilloma Virus is more common in underdeveloped nations than in industrialised ones. It includes anything from engaging in early sexual activity to smoking, using oral contraceptives, and having several partners.

India had the highest incidence of cervical cancer fatalities in 2018. It increased to 60,000. Another startling discovery is that, in 2018, China and India collectively accounted for one-third of the world's cervical cancer burden.

The cervical cancer threat can be successfully handled by raising awareness at the individual, community, and governmental levels as well as by appropriate governmental involvement. To combat these issues and fight against HPV and cervical cancer, governments, NGOs, and other concerned groups must work together.