Cervical Cancer Screenings: Pap Smear Or HPV Test - Which One To Go For?

Regular cervical cancer screenings can help detect the deadly cancer early and tackle it on time. Know the difference between Pap test and HPV test.

Cervical cancer is considered the fourth most common cancer among women globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded 604 000 new cases of cervical cancer and 342 000 deaths in 2020. Cervical cancer is curable if diagnosed at an early stage and treated promptly. Regular screenings with Pap tests and human papillomavirus (HPV) tests may help detect cervical cancer early and tackle this deadly cancer on time. Pap test, also called a Pap smear or cervical cytology, is the most widely used screening test for cervical cancer.

Keep reading to know more about these tests as well as how often women should go for cervical cancer screening.

Cervical Cancer: Causes And Symptoms

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cervix the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, a sexually transmitted infection, is blamed for a large majority of cervical cancer. Having other STIs, a weakened immune system, and smoking are other risk factors for cervical cancer.

Receiving an HPV vaccine and having regular screening tests can reduce your risk of developing cervical cancer.

Sign and symptoms of more-advanced cervical cancer include bloody vaginal discharge, bleeding after intercourse or even between periods, and pelvic pain or pain during intercourse.

Pap Smear and HPV Test: What's the difference?

Dr Prerna Agarwal, Manager technical operations Apollo Diagnostic, explained: A Pap smear is performed by collecting cells from your cervix. The test looks for changes in the cervical cells that can turn into cancer later. The result will be positive or negative. Negative results mean that no precancerous or cancerous cells were detected on your cervix. If the test results are abnormal, it can also indicate the presence of abnormal cells on the cervix. If cervical cancer is detected, then it can be managed promptly.

The HPV test looks for infection with high-risk types of HPV that are highly likely to cause pre-cancers and cancers of the cervix. It uses a sample of cervical cells to determine whether they are infected with high-risk HPV strains.

The WHO encourages countries to use HPV tests for cervical screening as it is more cost-effective than visual inspection techniques or pap smears.

"Screening should start from 30 years of age in the general population of women, with regular screening with a validated HPV test every 5 to 10 years, and from 25 years of age for women living with HIV," the UN Health agency stated.

How Often Women Should Women Go For Pap Smear?

Talking to the HealthSite, Dr Agarwal, also stressed that timely screening will help prevent cervical cancer.

She recommended that women belonging to the age group 21-60 should take this Pap smear after every 3 years.

"One can combine a Pap test with human papillomavirus (HPV) test right from the age of 30. If you do so, then you can opt for a test after every 5 years instead of 3 years," she said.

The HPV/Pap cotest, which uses both Pap test and HPV test, checks for both high-risk HPV and cervical cell changes.

Dr Prerna also pointed out certain things one should keep in mind while going for a Pap smear test. "Do not opt for it during menses as you may not get accurate results. Avoid intercourse, douching, and using lubricants, sprays, and other products down there right before the test," she added.