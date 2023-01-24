Cervical Cancer Is More Likely To Strike Women Who Have Several Male Partners

By 35 and again by 45, 70% of women are subjected to high-performance tests. 90% of female patients with cervical illness received care.

Knowing what can make infections and cervical cancer more likely are essential for developing effective prevention tactics for lowering risk.

Cervical cancer awareness month 2023: A risk factor that makes getting cancer more likely. It might be a habit, substance, or illness. Numerous risk factors contribute to the majority of malignancies. For example, the risk of cervical cancer might be increased by several elements connected to your sexual history. You shouldn't worry about the stigma associated with how many people you've had sexual intercourse with. After all, there is nothing wrong with having one or many sexual partners. But even though there is no right or wrong number, Kanusha YK - Psychotherapist and relationship expert Allo Health, says that having intercourse with multiple individuals might improve your odds of acquiring cervical cancer.

HPV Infection

It is important to remember that various biological variables influence HPV infection. The cervix is more prone to infection in young women. People with more sexual partners also tended to smoke more and consume more alcohol. Smoking increases the probability that an HPV infection will persist. If an HPV infection persists, it can result in the emergence of cervical cancer and SIL, a precancerous condition of the cervix. The immune system's weakness, or immunodeficiency, makes it more challenging for the body to get rid of an HPV infection.

HPV Types And Protection

Vaccinations are available to protect against the HPV types, most likely to result in cervical cancer. It is a good idea to discuss the vaccine with a medical professional as a first step to obtaining HPV protection. People who have unsafe sexual encounters should talk freely with their healthcare providers about reducing this risk and contacting them to get checked for any suspected sexually transmitted diseases. Use condoms, get routine STI testing, and get the HPV vaccine to practise safe sex because there is a possibility that STIs increase the chance of developing cancer.

