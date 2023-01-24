Cervical Cancer Is Curable But Can Be Deadly If Diagnosed Late

This is because this type of cancer generally shows no signs or symptoms in early stages.

The decline in cervical cancer in developed countries can be attributed to improved screening measures, vaccines, and awareness.

Cervical cancer awareness month 2023: Any cancer that develops in a woman's reproductive organs is called gynaecologic. Although gynecologic cancers are frequently discussed as a group, each is distinct and has its symptoms, signs, and risk factors. The five primary forms of gynaecological cancer are cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar, among which cervical cancer is considered a significant global health problem in women.

Dr Kakoli Lahkar, Consultant - Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, believes that, due to a lack of awareness and education and widespread societal stigma, women often avoid seeking medical care until it is much too late, losing their lives to a highly preventable and curable form of cancer. According to Globocan 2020, cervical cancer has over 1 lakh new cases reported yearly. It is the fourth most prevalent cancer in women worldwide, with 85% of occurrences happening in developing nations such as India, where rural women are more likely to be impacted.

Risk Factors

Dr Kakoli Lahkar shares, "unlike other malignancies, we know that the persistent presence of the human papillomavirus (HPV) is the primary cause of cervical cancer, particularly in high-prevalence developing nations. As HPV is a virus that is transmitted through sexual contact, a lack of cleanliness, early marriage and delivery, several sexual partners (especially when the sex is unprotected), repeated childbirths, smoking, the presence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and persistent immunosuppression owing to infections such as HIV are all risk factors for cervical cancer."

Symptoms

Although HPV can be transmitted through contact, one may not have any symptoms. Therefore, HPV infection is typically regarded as asymptomatic. Therefore, only a routine Pap smear test can identify the infections.

Vaginal bleeding, especially after sexual activity, is the most typical presenting symptom; additionally, the patient may experience back pain, urinary issues, and, in advanced stages, kidney failure. An unpleasant-smelling vaginal discharge could also occur.

Preventive Measures

Dr Kakoli Lahkar says, "cervical cancer is probably one cancer that is almost entirely preventable. Now we have vaccines (including made-in-India vaccines) to prevent these infections, which have significantly reduced the incidence of cervical cancer. In addition, most cervical cancers develop gradually over the years, and early detection and treatment of these abnormalities (known as CIN or cervical intraepithelial neoplasm) by regular Pap smear can prevent cancer development. The decline in cervical cancer in developed countries can be attributed to improved screening measures, vaccines, and awareness."

However, There Is A Word Of Caution

Since the immunizations do not guarantee protection from all HPV strains, women who have received the vaccine must continue to have pap tests as recommended.

An effective defence against HPV infection is provided by a 3-dose vaccine over six months, ideally to females between the ages of 9 and 12. Therefore, ensuring an appropriate vaccine would assist in achieving the objective of possibly eradicating this malignancy.