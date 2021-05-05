Cancer is a disease where cells in the body grow out of control. Cancer is always named for the part of the body where it starts, even if it spreads to other body parts later. The word cancer arouses great amount of anxiety and fear in one’s mind. Unfortunately, the cancer burden in India continues to grow. There are around 2.7 million cancer cases in this country. Every year we add 1.3 million new cases, while 8.5 lakh cancer patients die of the disease. This large-scale morbidity and mortality associated with cancer continue unabated due to the fact that cancer prevention and early detection services are almost non-existent in the country leading to over 70 per cent of cases reporting for treatment in fairly advanced stages. Also Read - Is cervical cancer preventable and curable? Expert addresses all your queries

When cancer starts in the cervix, it is called cervical cancer. The cervix connects the vagina (birth canal) to the upper part of the uterus. The uterus (or womb) is where a baby grows when a woman is pregnant. Despite the fact that all women are at the risk for cervical cancer, it is more for women over age 30. The fundamental cause of cervical cancer is long-lasting infection with particular sorts of human papillomavirus (HPV). Also Read - Beware! Unusual vaginal discharge could be a sign of cervical cancer

How to avert cervical cancer

There are different measure to avert cervical cancer such as: Also Read - Cancer vaccines: Current drugs and promising clinical trials

Administering an immunization to prevent HPV infection

Having routine Pap tests.

Practicing safe sex.

Avoiding smoking

Tests that can help prevent cervical cancer or early detection include: 1) The Pap smear test detects cell changes on the cervix that may become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately, and 2) The HPV test recognizes the virus that can cause these cell changes.

Self-care for cervical cancer

WHO defines self-care as “the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and to cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a healthcare provider”.

WHO recommends three strategies for cervical cancer screening:

HPV testing from cervicovaginal tests.

Visual investigation with acidic corrosive (VIA)

Cytology Examination

Self-testing includes an individual procuring a kit and collecting one’s own vaginal sample. This sample is then sent to a laboratory for testing. On account of positive test outcomes, the individual is connected to follow-up clinical assessments and followed by treatment.

Immunization

The combination of HPV vaccination and cervical screening can give the best protection against cervical cancer. HPV vaccines shields against infection from human papillomavirus. This antibody is given in the suggested interval as a series of shots. HPV inoculation is recommended at age 11 or 12 years. Children who start the immunization series before their fifteenth birthday need just two dosages to be completely ensured while the individuals who start the immunization series at age 15 or older and who have certain conditions that deteriorate the resistant system need three doses to be fully safe.

Educating on cervical cancer

Education can help in improving awareness among females about the risk factors, preventive measures and screening opportunities for cervical cancer. Educating about the advantage of HPV inoculation is likewise significant yet should not be substituted for regular screening. The best approach to encourage women to undergo cervical screening involved invitation. These may take any of the following forms:

Appointments (fixed or open)

Letters

Telephone calls

Verbal recommendations

Prompts

Follow-up letters

This article is contributed by Dr. Sanjeev Singh, DCH, MD, MPhil, PhD, Professor of Hospital Administration and Chief of Medical Services; Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences; Kochi, Kerala.