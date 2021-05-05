Cancer is a disease where cells in the body grow out of control. Cancer is always named for the part of the body where it starts even if it spreads to other body parts later. The word cancer arouses great amount of anxiety and fear in one’s mind. Unfortunately the cancer burden in India continues to grow. There are around 2.7 million cancer cases in this country. Every year we add 1.3 million new cases while 8.5 lakh cancer patients die of the disease. This large-scale morbidity and mortality associated with cancer continue unabated due to the fact that cancer