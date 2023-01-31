Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Which Age Groups Should Receive HPV Vaccine?

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest the following schedule for the vaccine:

Women above 30 should consider Pap testing every five years if paired with HPV co-testing.

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2023: Recurrent viral infections with elevated HPV genotypes cause almost all cervical malignancies. High-risk HPV genotypes 16 and 18 accounts for over 70% of all cervical malignancies globally, making HPV the fundamental cause of cervical cancer globally. Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr Shefali Tyagi, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bengaluru shares that a persistent human papillomavirus infection can be highly lethal. However, according to data from both randomised trials and population-based studies, vaccination against the human papillomavirus reduces the risk of cervical pre-cancer.

Immunisation And Cervical Cancer

These findings imply that immunisation lowers the risk of cervical cancer. However, it's important to distinguish between protecting against and getting protected against the virus. HPV vaccinations protect against the human papillomavirus, a highly prevalent sexually transmitted infection. At some point in their lives, at least 50% of sexually active people get infected with HPV.

HPV Infection And Related Illnesses

Vaccines have been developed and produced to protect against HPV infection and the development of HPV-related illnesses. Presently, there are three HPV vaccinations on the market, each of which protects against two, four, or nine different forms of the HPV virus. They are Cervarix (two forms), Gardasil (four forms), and Gardasil 9 (nine forms). All three are effective against the two most frequent high-risk strains of the virus: 16 and 18.

Pap Smear Test

A Pap smear examines the cervix for cancerous or precancerous cells (from HPV or other viruses). Cells from the cervix are softly scraped out and evaluated for aberrant development during the standard operation. It may be slightly painful but typically does not cause long-term pain. For women aged 21 to 65, doctors usually recommend repeating Pap tests every three years.

Women above 30 should consider Pap testing every five years if paired with HPV co-testing. If you have specific risk factors, your doctor may advise you to undergo Pap screenings more frequently, regardless of age.

You may like to read

a previous cervical cancer diagnosis or a Pap smear that revealed precancerous cells.

HIV infection history.

organ transplantation or chemotherapy