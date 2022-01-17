Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Things Every Woman Should Know About This Disease

Cervical cancer arises in the cells of the cervix, which connects the uterus to the vaginal canal. Here are some important facts concerning cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a form of cancer that develops in the cells of the cervix, which connects the uterus to the vaginal canal. Most cervical cancers are caused by different strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. It is a type of cancer that develops in a woman's cervix (the entrance to the uterus from the vagina). The infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an exceedingly prevalent virus spread through sexual contact, is connected to almost all cervical cancer cases (99 per cent). Although most HPV infections go away on their own with no symptoms, persistent infection can lead to cervical cancer in women.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent malignancy. It was diagnosed in around 570 000 women worldwide in 2018, with approximately 311 000 women dying due to the disease. However, cervical cancer remains to be one of the most successfully treated cancers once diagnosed if it is detected early and adequately handled.

Things Women Should Know About Cervical Cancer

Cancers detected late in their progression can still be managed with the right treatment and palliative care. If left untreated, it can lead to complications, which is why women should know all about this type of cancer.

TRENDING NOW

Why it's important to beware of cervical cancer?

Even though cervical cancer is treatable, the dangers of the disease are known. What makes this cancer more dangerous is the fact that it causes no symptoms to develop in the first two or more years of developing cancer. Studies have shown that symptoms show when cancer has already advanced, even then it can be easy to miss.

Signs and symptoms that you should know

As mentioned, a person may not experience any symptoms in the early stages of cervical cancer. That's why it is recommended for women to have regular cervical smear tests or Pap tests. Some of the common symptoms of cervical cancer you should look out for:

Bleeding between periods/sexual intercourse: Excessive bleeding during the menstrual cycle, between periods, or after intercourse necessitates quick treatment and investigation.

Excessive bleeding during the menstrual cycle, between periods, or after intercourse necessitates quick treatment and investigation. Postmenopausal blood clots: Bleeding after a year of no periods necessitates a thorough examination to rule out uterine and cervical malignancies. You should also be on the lookout for blood-tinged vaginal discharge when you are not on your period.

Bleeding after a year of no periods necessitates a thorough examination to rule out uterine and cervical malignancies. You should also be on the lookout for blood-tinged vaginal discharge when you are not on your period. Pungent smelling vaginal discharge: Although it's usually related to a vaginal infection, a foul-smelling vaginal discharge could be a sign of cervical cancer.

Although it's usually related to a vaginal infection, a foul-smelling vaginal discharge could be a sign of cervical cancer. Pelvic discomfort: Pain in the pelvic area is also one of the symptoms of cervical cancer that you shouldn't ignore. If it worsens during or right after having sex, then you should get yourself checked.

Pain in the pelvic area is also one of the symptoms of cervical cancer that you shouldn't ignore. If it worsens during or right after having sex, then you should get yourself checked. Severe pain in the back: This is common in the later stages of cervical cancer.

This is common in the later stages of cervical cancer. Bowel and bladder problems: Symptoms including painful urination, bowel movements, painful urination, bladder control also appear in the later stage of cancer.

Symptoms including painful urination, bowel movements, painful urination, bladder control also appear in the later stage of cancer. Leg swelling: Swelling can develop if the tumour presses on immune system lymph nodes or glands, causing a backup and fluid in the legs.

HPV is one of the major risk factors

As per experts, HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer. However, there isn't just one type of HPV. In fact, HPV is the umbrella term for a group of more than 150 viruses. Depending on the strain, these viruses typically create warts (papillomas) on various areas of the body. While not all HPV strains cause cancer, some do. Cervix, vulva, vaginal, vaginal, penis, anus, and throat cancers are among them.

You may like to read

Risk factors of cervical cancer

If you think sexual activity is the only one that increases your cervical cancer risk, it's not. There are many factors at play here. Smoking, for example, can raise the risk of cervical cancer. Women who smoke are twice as likely as nonsmokers to develop cervical cancer, according to research. Another issue is the AIDS virus, which affects the immune system and puts women at a higher risk for HPV infections, as well as cervical cancer. Other risks that can contribute to cervical cancer include eating a low-nutrient diet, being overweight, and using oral contraceptives for a long time, according to experts.

Why early detection is vital?

It is important for women to get themselves checked on a regular basis to know their chances of developing cervical cancer since it doesn't show any symptoms early on. The one test that can help you warn against potential cancer is the PAP test (Papanicolaou test). It's a cervix screening test for women that looks for precancerous and cancerous cells (opening of the uterus or the womb). It's an outpatient operation in which a metal or plastic tool is placed into the vagina to enlarge it and visualize the uterus' mouth (cervix). A sample of cervix cells is collected for microscopic inspection.

Cervical cancer can be prevented

Regular screenings using Pap tests and HPV tests to detect and treat any precancers can often avoid cervical cancer. It can also be avoided by getting vaccinated against HPV. Safe sexual practices, the use of condoms, and limiting the number of sexual partners can all help to lower the risk of HPV infection and cancer. Everyday lifestyle changes also play a role in lowering the risk of all types of cancer. So, everything from no tobacco to eating a balanced diet should be followed to reduce the risk.

RECOMMENDED STORIES