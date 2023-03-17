Cervical Cancer: Why Is It So Important To Screen The Mother, Vaccinate The Daughter

HPV vaccine can be given to all women below the age of 26, but the window of 9-14 years ensures maximum efficacy.

Cervical cancer presents itself slowly, and hence regular screening gives us many opportunities to curb or impede the pre-cancerous cells.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer amongst Indian women between 15 and 44 years of age. Every 8 minutes a woman in India succumbs to cervical cancer, and yet we have not acted to safeguard mothers and daughters against it. Low awareness and absence of open conversations around cervical cancer is one of the biggest factors that makes Indian women vulnerable to it.

CERVICAL CANCER IS A PREVENTABLE CANCER

Scientist have developed 2 advanced and highly effective solutions to cervical cancer:

A vaccine that can protect young girls from an early age and A screening test (HPV-DNA test) that can detect it at a very early stage and help women who are over 30 years of age treat it effectively.

But today, even after these solutions being available to us, both vaccinations and screenings are extremely low in India because of cultural taboos, social stigma and personal inhibitions that create a hush-hush around this very topic.

KNOW THE THREAT: PROTECT YOUR DAUGHTERS

It is a sad truth that more than 85 per cent of deaths due to cervical cancer take place in low- and middle-income countries like India. Let us know a few facts first.

What is cervical cancer?

When cancer develops in the cervix (the part that connects the uterus with the vagina or birth canal of a female), it is called cervical cancer. Sexually Transmitted Infections are very common and over 80 per cent of cervical cancers can be attributed to Human papillomavirus or HPV infection. It is important to understand that 4 out of every 5 cervical cancers reported in India are caused by infections from HPV types 16 and 18 which is also known to cause 70% of cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

How does one develop cervical cancer?

Some of the known risk factors for cervical cancer are:

Multiple pregnancies

Being sexually active at a young age

Having multiple sexual partners

Poor genital hygiene

Malnutrition

Use of oral contraceptives

Lack of awareness.

India contributes to 7 per cent of the global cancer incidence and 24 per cent of global HPV-related cancer incidence in 2020. The good news is this cancer is almost entirely preventable if only women take proactive steps to keep themselves safe.

What makes cervical cancer preventable?

Most cervical cancers are caused by sexual transmission of HPV. While almost 75 per cent of all sexually active adults are likely to get infected with any one HPV type at some point in their lives, majority of the infections resolve spontaneously and only a small percentage (<1%) of HPV infections progress to cancer stage. Cervical cancer presents itself slowly, and hence regular screening gives us many opportunities to curb or impede the pre-cancerous cells.

Why should daughters get vaccinated and why should mothers get screened?

Ensuring early protection is very important. Vaccinating girls between the ages of 9 and 14 gives them the best chance to protect themselves against cervical cancer. The most effective protection against this cancer is to act early and vaccinate adolescent girls before the age of sexual maturity. Cervical cancer can easily be prevented by vaccinating all young adolescent girls. HPV vaccine can be given to all women below the age of 26, but the window of 9-14 years ensures maximum efficacy.

Screening for women older than 30 years

HPV DNA Test is the only gold standard test in the market that is WHO recommended and FDA approved According to WHO, all women over the age of 30 are recommended to get screened for cervical cancer every 5-10 years. There are two peak ages of cervical cancer incidence: 30 34 years of age and 55 65 years. Hence, it is crucial that all women test themselves regularly.

Removing taboo and building awareness

The lack of autonomy over one's life and health care decisions, combined by socio-economic differences and cultural barriers have led to an uncontrolled increase in cervical cancer deaths that could have been avoided through early action. We need to feel comfortable discussing and understanding anatomy, physiology, hygiene, care and increase our awareness of various sexually transmittable infections such as HPV and its serious consequence of cervical cancer.

A small initiative goes a long way; the mother-daughter initiative looks forward to starting the conversation. The first step towards cervical cancer prevention is to spread awareness about this disease and ensure early and regular screening.

(This article is authored by Dr Atamjot Grewal)