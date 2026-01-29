Cervical Cancer Prevention In Your 20s: Expert-Backed Ways Every Young Woman In India Must Know

Cervical cancer is a health problem for women around the world in developed countries. Cervical cancer hits one out of every five women in India. Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women aged fifteen to forty-four. Cervical cancer makes up six to twenty nine percent of all cancers in women.

According to Dr Ruchi Singh - HOD & Senior Consultant - Radiation Oncology, Asian Hospital, "Unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is completely preventable and treatable cancer when the cancer is caught early. Your twenties are a decade, for lowering your risk of cervical cancer. The decisions you make in this decade of your life can effect your long-term health."

5 Expert-Backed Ways to Prevent Cervical Cancer in Your 20s

Here are some of the expert-backed ways to prevent cervical cancer in your 20s:

Get the HPV vaccine

Getting the HPV vaccine in your twenties helps you against HPV strains that can cause cervical cancer. the best time for getting vaccination against HPV is before you become sexually active, however, the vaccine still helps even if you are already active sexually. The HPV vaccine can protect you from HPV strains you may already have. Talk to your doctor about HPV vaccine and do not let misinformation stop you from getting the vaccine.

Awareness about Sexual Health

Not knowing about sexual health can be harmful. Practicing safe sex is essential. The practice of safe sex includes using protection such, as condoms and having fewer sexual partners. Build trust by discussing sexual health with your partner. Take responsibility, for your health. If you notice any symptoms, such, as bleeding after sex or sharp pain, visit a doctor. The symptoms may not be cancer related, still they need to be checked.

Get Information on Cervical Health and HPV

Learn about cervical health and help others to do the same. Distribute information regarding the significance of HPV vaccination and annual screening. Encourage your friends and family to discuss women's health.

Do Not Skip Your Screening Tests

Cervical cancer often shows no sign. Regular screening helps catch HPV early. The Pap smear and the HPV test are screenings. It is seen that many young women find the tests uncomfortable and many young women often skip the tests. Skipping the tests can cause doctors to miss HPV infection. Can lead to consequences over time.

Practice a Healthy Lifestyle

It is observed that a nutritious diet, with the fruits the vegetables and the whole grains keeps the body healthy and strong to fight off HPV and other infections. Also exercising regularly and managing stress help keep health in shape and lower the risk of cancers. If you smoke you should quit. Smoking weakens the system and makes it harder, for the immune system to resist HPV which can lead to cervical cancer.

