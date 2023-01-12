Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Expert Shares 5 Ways Of Reducing Risk

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is alone not able cause the cancer but there are additional lifestyle factors that might contribute, says the expert

Cervix lies close to the vagina. When the cells there become abnormal and start dividing abnormally, it develops into cancer. Cervical cancer can become life-threatening if it is not detected and treated in early stages. Human papilloma virus (HPV) accounts for nearly all the cases of this cancer. The virus is known to have many strains and some of them can initiate abnormal growth of cells. According to National Cancer Institute, types 16 and 18 of the HPV viruses are associated with maximum cases of cervical cancer.

There is no guaranteed way of protecting oneself from cervical cancer. However, if detected in the early stages, it is considered to be the most treatable cancer types. It must be noted that HPV is a common virus that people can contract during sexual intercourse. Nearly all sexually active people might encounter this virus but it necessarily doesn't lead to cancer. The immune system is usually able to stop the infection caused by the virus. However, some strains of the virus and other factors might result in it causing cancer.

While the probability of one developing this cancer cannot be zeroed but the risk can be reduced if some preventive care is exercised. Experts also do encourage women to go for their HPV vaccine that might reduce the risk to a great extent.

Expert shares ways to reduce the risk

Dr Rajat Bajaj, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology (Fortis Hospital, Noida) told Health site that the Human papillomavirus (HPV) is alone not able cause the cancer but there are additional factors like smoking, poor nutrition, a weakened immune system, and unsafe sex that might add to the risk. The expert has shared these 5 ways with which the risk of developing this cancer can be reduced.

Stop smoking

Cigarette smoking doubles your risk of acquiring cervical cancer. Tobacco by-products have been demonstrated in studies to damage the DNA of cervix cells, potentially contributing to the development of cervical cancer.

Get Screened

The Pap test (or Pap smear) checks for pre-cancers, which are cell abnormalities on the cervix that might progress to cervical cancer if not treated properly. The HPV test looks for the virus that might cause these cell alterations (human papillomavirus). Both tests are available at a doctor's office or clinic.

Get vaccinated

Encourage adolescents to get immunized before being exposed to HPV. Even if you've already been infected with one or more HPV kinds, the vaccine can protect you against additional HPV types. Tetravalent and Nonvalent vaccines are available in Indian market and now being indigenously manufactured.

Use protection

According to research, women who have multiple sexual partners are more likely to have HPV and develop cervical cancer. Use of protection is recommended.

Do regular exercise and maintain a well-balanced diet

A balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains should be favoured for cancer prevention and overall health and wellness. These foods contain a number of beneficial chemical elements, such as flavonoids, folate, and carotenoids, which have been linked to a lower risk of cervical cancer. Regular exercise can help keep your immune system robust, which can aid in the battle against cancer.