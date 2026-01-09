Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: When Should Women Get Screened for Cervical Cancer? Doctor Explains

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cervical cancer is actually caused by cellular changes which are induced by Human Papilloma Virus through sexual transmission. However, not all HPV infections progress to malignancy. Like all other viral infections, the human immune system is capable of clearing the offending virus. Furthermore, the infected cervical cell shedding can take place up to a period of 2 -3 years post-infection.
Hence, it is advisable to start screening from 3 years after the first sexual intercourse. The western medical literature fixes 21 years as the ideal age to screen for cervical cancer. However, in the absence of sexual activity, a blanket age rule cannot be applied to the population.
According to Dr K. Sandhya, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist in Apollo Clinic, Anna Nagar, Chennai, "The present consensus if that a women with normal cervical screen results needs to repeat screening with Pap smear liquid based cytology once in every 3 years or alternatively, a pap smear liquid based cytology with HPV testing once in every 5 years. The number of gap years have been calculated keeping in mind the latent period of HPV infection." Pap smear using liquid based cytology is the screen test of choice with HPV DNA testing being recommended as the adjuvant test
The doctor recommends screening at least once a year (instead of every 1 to 3 years) for early onset (prior to age 21), those with numerous sexual partners, those who've had an STD, and those with a history of active and/or passive smoking, multiple births, and those with an HPV infection or pap. For women with a history of previous abnormal pap results, we recommend the addition of a colposcopic exam to their regular screening.
Cervical cancer can develop over time, often without noticeable symptoms, and may progress to an advanced stage if left untreated. These symptoms include:
If you are facing signs such as:
Yes. The currently available HPV Vaccines protect against the most common strains that cause cervical cancer like HPV 16,18 which are responsible for 70% of cervical cancers. The nine strain vaccine gives added protection against 9 other high risk strains. There are 25 distinct strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) that may be strong, while only 9 high-risk strains are protected by the currently available vaccines. Even though out of all, there is very low possibility becoming infected with a non-vaccine HPV strain, the best and easy way for those who have taken the vaccination who wants to take health screening is to follow recommended guidelines
