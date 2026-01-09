Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Normal Pap Test Results Don’t Always Mean You’re Risk-Free, Expert Explains

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cervical cancer is largely preventable through vaccination and regular screening, but it is the fourth most common cancer in women across the globe. This chronic condition is caused by persistent infection with Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that women with Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) are six times more at risk of developing cervical cancer when compared to women without HIV.
Cervical cancer screening is an important part of a routine health check-up for women because it helps to identify any abnormal growth and HPV infection before they become cancer. There are three main ways to check cervical cancer:
Getting a normal Pap test result can feel like a big relief for some women, assuming that there is no reason to worry about cervical cancer. A healthcare professional warns that a normal PAP test doesn't always tell the whole story about cervical health, which is more complicated.
Explaining the importance of follow-ups and HPV testing, Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said, "A Pap test looks for abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix. These changes can be early warning signs that if left untreated they may develop into cervical cancer over time. So, a Pap test only shows what's happening with the cells at the moment when the sample is taken. It doesn't tell you why changes might happen, when you could have been exposed, or whether you're at higher risk or not."
Accordingto Dr. Raheja, sexually active people will come in contact with HPV at some point. In many cases, the body clears the virus on its own, but certain high-risk types of HPV can linger on for years without symptoms and slowly cause changes that lead to cervical cancer. Therefore, she said, "The point to be noted here is that you can have a normal Pap test and still have a high-risk HPV infection. The virus might not be causing any changes you can see at present but the risk is still there. Without an HPV testing, this hidden risk could go unnoticed. That's why follow-ups are as important. They help make sure everything stays on track over time. They help keep things under control over time."
"Caring for your cervical health isn't about fear instead it's about staying informed and looking out for yourself. Catching up with regular screenings, asking questions and returning for follow-ups can make a real difference even when everything feels fine at present," she concludes.
