Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Normal Pap Test Results Don’t Always Mean You’re Risk-Free, Expert Explains

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Screening of cervical cancer is an important part of a routine health check-up for women because it helps to identify any abnormal growth and HPV infection before they become cancer. Z

Delhi Sees Launch Of First Indigenous HPV Kits For Early Cervical Cancer Detection

Cervical cancer is largely preventable through vaccination and regular screening, but it is the fourth most common cancer in women across the globe. This chronic condition is caused by persistent infection with Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that women with Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) are six times more at risk of developing cervical cancer when compared to women without HIV.

Screening For Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer screening is an important part of a routine health check-up for women because it helps to identify any abnormal growth and HPV infection before they become cancer. There are three main ways to check cervical cancer:

HPV test: This checks for infection with high-risk HPV types that can cause cervical cancer

Pap test: This is a type of test that collects cervical cells so they can be evaluated for changes caused by HPV. The National Cancer Institute notes that a Pap test/Pap smear or Cervical Cytology can identify precancerous cells and cervical cancer cells

HPV/Pap test: This screening is a combination of the previous two tests to check for both high-risk HPV and cervical cell changes.

Normal Pap Test Results Don't Always Mean You're Risk-Free,

Getting a normal Pap test result can feel like a big relief for some women, assuming that there is no reason to worry about cervical cancer. A healthcare professional warns that a normal PAP test doesn't always tell the whole story about cervical health, which is more complicated.

Explaining the importance of follow-ups and HPV testing, Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said, "A Pap test looks for abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix. These changes can be early warning signs that if left untreated they may develop into cervical cancer over time. So, a Pap test only shows what's happening with the cells at the moment when the sample is taken. It doesn't tell you why changes might happen, when you could have been exposed, or whether you're at higher risk or not."

Accordingto Dr. Raheja, sexually active people will come in contact with HPV at some point. In many cases, the body clears the virus on its own, but certain high-risk types of HPV can linger on for years without symptoms and slowly cause changes that lead to cervical cancer. Therefore, she said, "The point to be noted here is that you can have a normal Pap test and still have a high-risk HPV infection. The virus might not be causing any changes you can see at present but the risk is still there. Without an HPV testing, this hidden risk could go unnoticed. That's why follow-ups are as important. They help make sure everything stays on track over time. They help keep things under control over time."

"Caring for your cervical health isn't about fear instead it's about staying informed and looking out for yourself. Catching up with regular screenings, asking questions and returning for follow-ups can make a real difference even when everything feels fine at present," she concludes.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.