Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: How HPV Vaccination And Regular Screening Can Prevent A Silent Killer

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026 highlights how HPV vaccination and regular screening can prevent cervical cancer, reduce late diagnoses, and save women's lives.

Cervical cancer is a prevalent and preventable cancer in India but mostly in women. Thousands of women are diagnosed every year and most of them are at an advanced stage. The Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026 is a great way to remind people that knowing risk factors and avoiding them in time might save a life.

HPV: The Primary Cause of Cervical Cancer

Speaking to Dr Amrita Razdan Kaul, Sr. Consultant- Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Asian Hospital, the doctor explained, "Cervical cancer is mainly brought about by chronic infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is highly prevalent and is transmitted sexually. The HPV will be exposed to most women in their lives and the body clears the infection in most cases."

"However, in some cases where some high-risk HPV types are maintained in the body over a very long period of time, it may bring about some abnormal changes in the cervix which can later lead to cancer. This development in the immunocompetent women usually occurs 15 20 years and has a long time of prevention and early diagnosis," she added.

Who Is More Susceptible to Cervical Cancer?

There are various susceptibility factors of cervical cancer. Being married or sexually active at an early age predisposes one to early exposure to HPV. It increases the risk further by having more than one sexual partner or even having multiple partners. The immunity of the body is weakened by poor genital hygiene, frequent vaginal infections, smoking, and degraded immunity that occurs in cases of women who are infected with HIV or have chronic diseases that decrease the capacity of body to counteract HPV.

Lack of Screening: A Major Reason for Late Diagnosis

Failure to screen regularly is one of the major causes of death amongst cervical cancer patients in India. Cervical cancer at the stage of early development does not manifest itself. In cases of abnormal bleeding, bleeding after intercourse, vaginal discharge which has a foul smell, or pelvic pains, the disease will already be developed. Precancerous changes can be detected early in the form of regular screening carried out under Pap smear, HPV testing or VIA (visual inspection with acetic acid) so that cancer does not develop. Screening is a preventive approach which is secondary since it prevents the development of the already present infections into cancer.

HPV Vaccination: The First Line of Prevention

Immunisation is very important in prevention. The HPV vaccine is classified as primary prevention as it prevents HPV infections in the future especially the high-risk types that cause the majority of cervical cancers. Although the vaccine is better administered before the onset of sexual life, older girls and adult women are still able to use it. Notably, the two, vaccination and screening are not substitutes. Even with the 100 per cent effectiveness of no vaccine, breakthrough infections or cancers, however unlikely, may still occur. That is why screening is the critical safety net even in those women who are vaccinated.

Why Adult Women Still Need Regular Screening

It should also be noted that today millions of adult women are already HPV-exposed and require protection. This population cannot be entirely left to rely on vaccination but such changes must be screened once every so often to detect and treat the changes before cancer sets in.

Lifestyle Measures That Reduce Cervical Cancer Risk

Risk can also be minimised using simple lifestyle measures. Personal hygiene, barrier protectors such as condoms, avoiding smoking, timely treatment of vaginal infections, balanced dieting, physical exercise and management of diseases such as diabetes will all enhance immunity and security of the cervix.

Cervical Cancer Is Preventable

The message is simple: cervical cancer is preventable to a great extent. Women must not wait until they experience the symptoms. Combined, timely vaccination, frequent screening, and healthy lifestyle decisions are the most effective in cervical cancer prevention and can save lives.