Cervical Cancer And Transgender Community: All People Having Cervix Must Get Screened

The cervix is the neck of the womb. If the cells in the region become abnormal and start dividing uncontrollably, it can result in cervical cancer. As per WHO, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. Nearly all cases of this cancer are caused by some form of human papillomavirus (HPV). Among all the strains, type 16 and 18 account for more than 50 per cent of cases. As per experts, cervical cancer is one of the most treatable forms of illness if detected and treated in its early stages. However, screening can ensure early detection in women.

Our discussion of cervical cancer and the population it might affect is incomplete if we don't include the transgender community. A pertinent question to be asked here is whether transgender men and transgender men do need to get screened for cervical cancer as often as women. There is growing evidence that transgender women who have undergone gender-affirming surgery might have got a neo-cervix as a result of the surgery and might also lie at risk of developing cancer. Similarly, transgender men who might still have a cervix might also need to get screened for cancer in routine check-ups.

Why they might need to get screened?

The surgical construction of the vagina is called vaginoplasty. Sometimes during the surgery, the surgeon might use the extra skin to construct the cervix along with the vagina. In places like Canada, screening guidelines recommend that transgender women with a neo cervix must get regularly screened for HPV and pre-cancerous cells. Similarly, a trans man and those assigned females at birth who might still have a cervix must get screened for cervical cancer every 3 years at ages 25 to 49 and every 5 years at ages 50 to 64. People who have a cervix can either go for a Pap smear test that checks for pre-cancerous cells or an HPV test or even both.

Symptoms of cervical cancer

All women and people who have a cervix must be mindful of the following symptoms that might be warning signs. You must know that early detection of cancer can make it easily treatable-

bleeding between periods bleeding after sexual intercourse bleeding in post-menopausal women discomfort during sexual intercourse vaginal discharge with a strong smell vaginal discharge having little blood pelvic pain.