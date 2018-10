Cerebral Palsy (CP) is a condition caused by a brain injury that takes place before, during or shortly after birth. Cerebral Palsy affects muscle tone and control, which can result in involuntary movements or abnormal walking. The deformities are majorly caused by increased muscle tone. The primary orthopaedic conditions most affected in Cerebral Palsy are:

Balance

Impacted fine and gross motor function

Impaired muscle tone

Impaired movements, coordination and control

Impaired oral motor function

Posture

Reflexes

What are the orthopaedic complications?

Muscle Contracture: This condition is incurable, but it is not progressive, though living with it could mean that the patient would have repressed movement and experience excruciating pain

Hip Dysplasia: Deformity of the hip joint is a characteristic of hip dysplasia occurring in a patient with Cerebral Palsy.

Foot-orthopaedic health: Abnormal muscle contractions in the feet can lead to flat foot.

Scoliosis: Cerebral Palsy may lead to the development of scoliosis. Here the back muscles are affected, rendering them inadequate to support the spine, causing curvature, giving the spine a ‘C’ or ‘S’-shaped curve. Even though Cerebral Palsy itself is not progressive, this is a condition that can get worse with time, if not treated.

Other concerns: A person with Cerebral Palsy may have one leg which is longer than the other, which could make walking difficult and uncomfortable. Torsion in the legs is another possible issue, where the legs either twist in or out, making walking difficult.

The importance of monitoring orthopaedic health and using treatments

To provide a person with Cerebral Palsy the best opportunity for a full life, it is crucial to monitor orthopaedic health. Non-invasive strategies like physical therapy help cope with the disabilities, only resorting to surgery when it is needed. Physical therapy is important because it helps joints and bones to stay in the correct alignment and can keep things from getting any worse. Treatment mostly consists of physical therapy, injections, splints and surgical procedures to correct deformities.