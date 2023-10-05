World Cerebral Palsy Day: Neurologist Answers FAQs About Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral palsy is the leading cause of physical disability in childhood.

In the below article, we help you to know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that takes a toll on movement, muscle control, and coordination. It is a common condition seen in children and is caused by damage to the developing brain before birth, during childbirth, or in the early years of life. It is a physical disability, and it does not impact intelligence or cognitive abilities. It is estimated that more than 17 million people are living with cerebral palsy worldwide. World Cerebral Palsy Day, which is celebrated on October 6 every year, is a global movement that aims to ensure that people with cerebral palsy have the same rights, access and opportunities as anyone else in our society.

In this article, Dr Priyanka Tater Mehta, Neurologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital, helps you understand the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for cerebral palsy.

Causes of Cerebral Palsy

While the exact causes of cerebral palsy are not fully understood, there are several factors that have been identified as potential contributors to its development. One important cause of cerebral palsy is damage to the brain before, during, or shortly after childbirth. This can occur due to complications during pregnancy such as infections or lack of oxygen supply to the baby's brain. Certain medical conditions like premature birth or low birth weight have also been linked to an increased risk of developing cerebral palsy. According to various studies, specific gene mutations may increase one's susceptibility to this condition. However, it's important to note that most cases of cerebral palsy do not have a hereditary component and are caused by non-genetic factors instead. Understanding the various causes of cerebral palsy is crucial for early diagnosis, prevention strategies, and improving treatment options for affected individuals.

TRENDING NOW

Symptomsof Cerebral Palsy

One of the most noticeable symptoms is difficulty with muscle coordination, known as ataxia. This can lead to unsteady movements, clumsiness, and an awkward gait. Those with cerebral palsy may experience muscle stiffness or rigidity, making it challenging to control their movements. Another symptom that often presents itself in people with cerebral palsy is spasticity. This refers to increased muscle tone or tightness which can make it difficult to perform smooth movements. Spasticity primarily affects the limbs and can result in involuntary muscle contractions or spasms, occasionally making certain tasks incredibly challenging. Speech difficulties are also commonly associated with cerebral palsy. People with this condition may have trouble controlling the muscles needed for speech production, leading to slurred speech or difficulty being understood by others. It's essential to remember that each person's experience is unique, influenced by factors such as age of onset and extent of brain damage sustained during birth or early childhood.

Diagnosis of Cerebral Palsy

MRI or CT scans are used to help detect abnormalities in the brain structure and identify any injuries or malformations. Genetic testing and metabolic screening may also be conducted to rule out other underlying conditions that could present with similar symptoms.

Treatment of Cerebral Palsy

One innovative approach to treating cerebral palsy is through the use of assistive technology. Devices such as special keyboards, mobile apps, and computer-based communication systems enable those with limited physical abilities to engage in daily activities more independently. Robotic therapy helps in improving muscle strength and motor skills. Another vital aspect of cerebral palsy treatment involves physical therapy and rehabilitation.

You may like to read

Take away

Although there is no cure for cerebral palsy, various treatments and therapies are available to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. Physical therapy helps strengthen muscles and improve range of motion, while occupational therapy focuses on developing daily living skills such as dressing and eating independently. Assistive devices such as braces or communication aids can also be instrumental in enhancing independence for those with cerebral palsy.

This year, World Cerebral Palsy Day is being celebrated with the theme "Together Stronger," to promote unity, collaboration, and mutual support within the cerebral palsy community and beyond.

RECOMMENDED STORIES