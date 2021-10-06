Is Your Kid At Risk of Cerebral Palsy? Expert Reveals List of Risk Factors and Warning Symptoms

On World Cerebral Palsy Day 2021, TheHealthSite.com spoke to experts to understand various signs and symptoms of this condition along with what exactly are the risk factors. Let's understand them.

Cerebral Palsy, many of you are not even familiar with this disease, but it can actually turn fatal if not treated on time. Cerebral Palsy which is often called CP is an unwelcome global phenomenon that affects millions globally. In a recent report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that over 17 million people are impacted by this disorder globally. Cerebral Palsy is considered one of the most common physical disabilities which generally targets kids. On World Cerebral Palsy Day 2021, TheHealthSite.com spoke to experts to understand various signs and symptoms of this condition along with what exactly are the risk factors. Let's understand them.

What Is Cerebral Palsy Disorder?

We have heard about several disorders that can affect kids, Cerebral Palsy is one of those diseases that can affect kids. To understand better, Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affects the movement and muscle tone or posture of children. It's caused by damage that generally occurs to the immature, developing brain, most often during the time when the baby is in the womb or foetus.

Risk Factors of Cerebral Palsy

Some of the most common risk factors of Cerebral Palsy disorder include:

Underlying infections during pregnancy Fever during pregnancy Certain complicated maternal medical conditions Exposure to toxic chemicals during pregnancy Foetus not receiving enough nutrition during the growth period inside mother's womb

Warning Symptoms of Cerebral Palsy Disorder You Shouldn't Ignore

As experts always suggest, never underestimate the warning signs and symptoms of any of the chronic diseases, as proper treatment and on-time treatment is the key to fight any major, complicated health issues. Here are some of the warning signs and symptoms of Cerebral Palsy in kids that shouldn't be ignored ever.

Lack of balance and muscle coordination -- the condition which is often known as Ataxia. Visible variations in the muscle tone, such as either too stiff or too loose. Slow, writhing movements