Cerebral Palsy Can’t Be Cured: Facts You Need To Know

It will be imperative for people with cerebral palsy to seek appropriate treatment to prevent or delay occurrence of complications and improve their quality of life.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is considered the most common motor disability in children. It is not just one condition, but a group of neurological disorders that impacts one's movement and muscle tone or posture. The cause and the effect of it can vary from person to person. Cerebral palsy is a lifelong disorder with no permanent cure, but it is important to seek appropriate treatment to improve the patient's quality of life.

Learn more about cerebral palsy, including its cases, symptoms and treatment from Dr. Imraan Khan, Consultant Head Physiotherapist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, Mumbai.

Causes of Cerebral palsy

Dr. Khan says: Cerebral palsy can happen due to damage that occurs to the immature, developing brain, mostly before birth. It can be caused due to gene mutations, maternal infections that affect the developing foetus, foetal stroke which is the disruption of blood supply to the developing brain, bleeding into the brain in the womb or as a newborn, and even a traumatic head injury to an infant, such as from a motor vehicle accident or fall can lead to this condition.

Symptoms Of Cerebral Palsy

According to Dr. Khan, symptoms of cerebral palsy include: stiff muscles, lack of balance and muscle coordination (ataxia), tremors or jerky involuntary movements, walking problems, delay in developmental milestones such as standing, walking, speech, difficulty speaking, excessive drooling, learning difficulties, intellectual disabilities like difficulty in problem solving and learning difficulties, delayed growth, seizures (epilepsy), hearing problems, abnormal touch or pain sensations, bladder and bowel problems, including constipation and urinary incontinence. Those with cerebral palsy will often be stressed, anxious and depressed.

One may exhibit the symptoms of this condition during infancy or preschool years. This condition can lead to impaired movement associated with exaggerated reflexes, floppiness or spasticity of the limbs and trunk, unusual posture, involuntary movements, unsteady walking, or some combination of these. Not only this, but those detected with cerebral palsy will have problems swallowing and eye muscle imbalance. There will also be a reduced range of motion at various joints of their bodies due to muscle stiffness.

However, the cause of this condition and the effect can vary from person to person. Some will notice that they can walk, some won't be able to. Others may have intellectual disabilities, but others do not. Epilepsy, blindness, or deafness can also be seen in some patients.

Complications due to cerebral palsy

The complications associated with cerebral palsy are malnutrition, psychological problems such as depression, heart and lung problems, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, contractures and intestinal problems.

Treatment of cerebral palsy

If you are detected with cerebral palsy then the goal of the expert treating you will be to prevent the above mentioned complications, help you get relief from the pain and achieve functional independence. The line of treatment can be medication or surgery. Apart from that one will also be asked to take speech therapy, physiotherapy, psychological counselling, and occupational therapy. Family and primary care givers also play a vital role.

Taking timely intervention through a holistic approach can enhance one's condition. There will be lesser trauma and pain. There's no permanent cure for this condition, but some of the effects can often be taken care of and occurrence of complications can be prolonged with the above mentioned treatment.