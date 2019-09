Cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in children globally, says Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a group of disorders that affect movement, posture or muscle tone. Its effects vary from people to people. Symptoms stiffness in muscles, lack of balance, slow movement, difficulty walking, problem in swallowing, learning difficulties, seizures, etc. Usually, some abnormalities in brain development of unborn baby leads to cerebral palsy.

The exact cause behind is the condition is still unknown, but scientists believe that certain factors like gene mutation, infection, lack of oxygen to the brain, bleeding in the brain, traumatic head injury, etc. can potentially lead to this neurological condition. If not treated on time, cerebral palsy can lead to complications like premature ageing, depression, osteoarthritis, osteopenia, lung disease, etc. In fact, it can put you at an increased risk of developing asthma and stroke.

Cerebral palsy doubles the risk of cardiovascular diseases in adults: Experts

According to a recent research published in the journal Neurology, if you are an adult and suffering from cerebral palsy, your likelihood of having asthma and cardiovascular disease is twice more than those without the condition. For the study, the scientists enrolled 1,700 adults with the disease and 5,000 without the condition.

The study results showed that individuals with cerebral palsy were at a 75 per cent higher risk of developing non-communicable diseases. As far as risk of cardiovascular conditions and asthma are concerned, they were 2.6 times at higher risk of getting heart failure and 2.2 times at increased risk of developing asthma. Additionally, these patients were 5.5 times more likely to get a stroke. They also had 1.6 times higher probability of developing high blood pressure than those without the condition. The research revealed that globally, around 17 million people are currently living with cerebral palsy.

Though, cerebral palsy is not considered a progressive condition, most of the patients with the condition complains of their ability to walk becoming worse.

RISK FACTORS LINKED TO CEREBRAL PALSY

Cerebral palsy is a non-curable disease and that is why it becomes more significant to avoid the onset of this condition as much as you can instead of looking for options to manage the condition later. In order to keep this neurological condition at bay, firstly you need to be aware about the risk factors. Here we tell you about them.

Cytomegalovirus infection

It is a viral infection that commonly affects pregnant ladies or those with a weak immune system. Getting this infection during gestation can potentially put your unborn child at a higher risk of developing cerebral palsy too. Cytomegalovirus is transmitted through body fluids like blood, urine, breast milk, saliva, semen, etc. Symptoms are low birth weight, poor functioning of liver, enlarged spleen, seizures, etc. Doctors can detect this condition by performing a simple blood or fluid test. As far as its treatment is concerned, your doctor will recommend antiviral medications. These drugs can slow down the reproduction of the virus but can’t eliminate it. So, if you have got the infection once, the virus will remain in your body for the rest of your life.

How to prevent it: Wash your hands often, especially after coming in contact with diapers, oral secretions, drool, etc. If you are pregnant, avoid contact with tears or saliva of any kid or adult. Also, do not share your food and kitchen utensils. Additionally, don’t forget to practice safe sex.

Herpes

This is a viral infection caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV). It basically affects your anal area, mucosal surfaces, external genitalia and skin in other parts of the body. Symptoms are ulcers, cold sores, pain while urinating, blisters, etc. Certain risk factors like having unprotected sex, sharing sex toys, indulging in oral sex with an infected person, etc., can increase your chances of getting infected with the condition. Notably, this disease cannot be cured, and medications can only provide some relief from the symptoms. If you are pregnant and have this infection, you may pass it on to your child. The virus can affect your womb and placenta and can damage the unborn baby’s developing nervous system. This may lead to cerebral palsy.

How to prevent it: Avoid having multiple sex partners and don’t forget to use latex condom before hitting the bed. Also, avoid any kind of contact with the person having the condition.

Encephalitis

It is a viral infection that causes inflammation in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. This condition may not cause any symptoms. If you happen to experience some, they may include flu-like signs like headache, fever, muscle ache, fatigue, etc. In severe cases, you may also experience seizures, confusion, or problem with movement or senses. Though encephalitis is not life-threatening, its impact differs from person to person and therefore, timely diagnosis and treatment are necessary. If you miss the timely treatment, it may lead to complications like speech impairments, paralysis, vision defects, lack of muscle coordination etc. It can cause cerebral palsy too.

How to prevent it: The most important step in order to avoid this condition is to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, especially before and after meals and post using the toilet. Also, do not share your kitchen utensils or food. You can also get a vaccination.

Meningitis

This is an inflammation in the meninges, which are membranes surrounding your brain spinal cord. It causes swelling in these membranes and triggers signs like fever, stiff neck, headache, seizures, confusion, loss of appetite, difficulty walking, nausea, etc. Both bacteria and virus can cause this condition. Some meningitis are contagious and can be transmitted through sneezing, coughing, or close contact. Certain factors like skipping vaccination, pregnancy, or/and having a compromised immune system increase your risk of developing the condition. Missing treatment on time can make you vulnerable to complications like hearing loss, brain damage, shock, seizures and even death.

How to prevent it: To prevent the germs causing meningitis, it is important to wash your hands quite often. Cover your mouth while sneezing, stay healthy, and have nutritious foods like spinach, oranges, yogurt, etc., while you are pregnant to avoid the condition.