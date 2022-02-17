Cell-Based Therapy Proves Miraculous For This Boy With Sturge-Weber Syndrome – The Completely Blind Child Regains Vision

This 11-year-old boy with Sturge-weber syndrome regained vision completely after cell-based therapy.

The boy with Sturge-Weber Syndrome regained his vision completely and showed significant improvement in fits after cell-based therapy, said doctors at StemRx in Mumbai.

Sturge-Weber Syndrome is a neurological condition that occurs in about 1 out of 20,000-50,000 live births. Port-wine stain on the face is a characteristic feature of the condition, although not all patients have this birthmark. Patients have neurological abnormalities like seizures/fits and eye-related problems (increased eye pressure and vision loss). It is a lifelong condition that can't be cured. Treatment can only help control symptoms and prevent complications.

However, cell-based therapy proved miraculous for a 11-year-old boy with Sturge-Weber Syndrome from Punjab. Within 10 days after treatment, the majority of his symptoms frequency and severity of fits, irritability, appetite issues showed improvement. The biggest improvement was in his vision. The boy who had become completely blind was able to see again.

Cell-Based Therapy for Sturge-Weber Syndrome

A team of doctors in Mumbai, headed by Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, Stem Rx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai said successfully performed the cell-based therapy on an 11-year-old boy with Sturge-Weber Syndrome. The boy regained his vision completely and showed significant improvement in fits after cell-based therapy, the team reported in a release.

The patient, Tanish Arorawhen, had his first seizure (fits) when he was 4 years old in mid-2015. He was taken to a hospital and given medicines after which he recovered. However, at the end of the same month, he had a convulsion again. As advised by some specialists in Delhi, the family continued the seizure medications. They consulted the top hospitals in the city, but he was not diagnosed with any specific condition. But the frequency of seizures kept increasing and the patient was unable to do his daily activities with ease, could not focus on studies, and needed assistance for everything. The boy stopped going to school because his seizures were frequent and was confined at home.

In 2018, he was mistakenly diagnosed with tuberculosis, and treatment was started. However, after just one dose of the medicine, the severity of fits increased, and he lost his vision. He was admitted for 4 days at a hospital and his vision was regained after 27 days. His medicines were changed after every 8-9 months, as he would stop responding to them. Finally, in December 2021, he was diagnosed with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, but the family was told that there is no treatment for this and only his symptoms can be managed to the best possible extent through medicines.

In the first week of January 2022, the boy suffered another seizure attack along with complete vision loss. They consulted several doctors, but all of them told them that this would be the pattern always.

Finally, he was brought to StemRx in Mumbai, where cell-based therapy gave him a miraculous recovery of vision.

What you need to know about cell-based therapy

According to Dr Mahajan, the boy's condition was worrisome on arrival in Mumbai as he was not eating, was irritable, and had complete vision loss.

He explains, "Our body has natural healing mechanisms that can be capitalized to treat various conditions. I am a firm believer in autologous cell-based therapy/ regenerative medicine because it utilizes various cells, growth factors, peptides, and other molecules that target the core problems rather than simply treat the signs and symptoms of a disease. For example, mesenchymal cells regulate the disease environment and enhance the functions of other cells. Through this, a healthier environment is created in the area of injury for reparative mechanisms to function effectively. Also, cells and growth factors reduce the tissue level inflammation (swelling) and provide the necessary nutrition to the healthy cells, thereby enhancing healing."

After the treatment, the family noticed a definite improvement in his vision and seizure attacks. He could now remember old events, his appetite has improved and he makes it a point to communicate regarding bathroom needs, which he never used to before coming here, the patient's sister stated.