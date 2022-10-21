Celebrate Deepavali/Diwali With Caution: Know Common Eye Injuries Caused By Firecrackers

Here are some common eye injuries associated with firecracker mishaps, as well as safety tips to avoid them during Deepavali/Diwali festival.

Deepavali/Diwali celebration is all about the diya, fireworks and sweets. Almost everyone loves fireworks and certainly age is not a factor for bursting crackers. But it is essential to take extra care while handling crackers to avoid injuries. This is the time when eye injuries are reported in large numbers every year in the country, and most of these ocular injuries are caused by sparklers, bombs and 'Chakra' crackers. Not only individuals who handle crackers, but bystanders are also at high risk of sustaining eye injuries.

Wishing everyone a very happy Deepavali, Prof. Dr. S. Natarajan, Chief Vitreo Retinal Services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals and Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, A unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Mumbai, has asked people to be extra cautious while bursting crackers to avoid eye injuries. The expert has highlighted some of the common eye injuries associated with firecracker mishaps.

How Dangerous Diwali Firecrackers Can Be

Talking about the severity of eyes injuries, Dr. Natarajan says:

The severity of ocular injury can range from mild irritation and corneal abrasions to retinal complications and open globe injury leading to potential blindness. Chemical injuries are due to the chemicals in the gunpowder mixed in the crackers. Smoke and fumes emanating from firecrackers can cause irritability, watering of eyes, laryngitis and other throat infections.

Sparklers are dangerous because they burn at a temperature hot enough to melt gold (1,800 F). That temperature is nearly 1,000 degrees hotter than the boiling point of water, hot enough to melt glass and cause third-degree burns to the skin. Necessary precautions need to be taken to avoid such injuries.

Most fireworks contain gunpowder, which causes these devices to explode. Because fireworks explosions are unpredictable, injuries can occur even if the person is careful or is under supervision. Pollution levels are at peak during Diwali, with nitrous oxide and sulphur dioxide levels rising considerably.

Also, noise pollution levels cross the permitted levels. Flowerpots and bursting crackers are packed with multiple small particles which travel at a high speed and causes mechanical damage to the tissues.

Contact lenses may cause irritation to the eyes if exposed to direct heat for a long time. So, people wearing contact lenses should be doubly cautious while bursting crackers.

Eye Injuries Commonly Reported During Diwali

Dr. Natarajan pointed out some major ocular injuries associated with firecrackers. These include:

Open globe injury: Full thickness injury of the eye wall

Closed globe injury: Injury to the globe without a full thickness ocular wall laceration/rupture

Contusion: Bruise around the eye

Lamellar laceration: Partial thickness wound of the eyewall

Laceration: Full-thickness injury of eye wall caused by a sharp object

Penetrating injury: An open globe injury with an entrance wound

Perforating injury: An open globe injury with an entrance and exit wound

According to the expert, patients with closed eye injuries will be treated on an outpatient basis and cases with open eye injury, corneal and scleral tears, traumatic iridodialysis with hyphema, suspected intraocular foreign body (IOFB), and globe rupture will require admission for further management and observation.

Dos And Don'ts To Protect Your Eyes From Injury

Do not rub your eyes or scratch your eyes.

Wash your eyes and face properly.

In case of any irritation or foreign body in the eye, hold the eyelids open and flush the eyes continuously with water.

If a particle is large or stuck in the eye, do not attempt to remove it.

Keep eyes closed and go to the eye doctor.

If there is any chemical that has entered the eyes, immediately irrigate the eyes and under the eyelids, with water, for 30 minutes. Seek an eye doctor immediately

Dos And Don'ts For Children

Do not rub the affected eye as it can increase bleeding or worsen the injury.

Do not apply pressure to the affected eye. Holding or taping a foam cup or the bottom of a juice carton to the eye are just two tips that can be followed.

Avoid using OTC medicines including pain relievers.

Never apply ointment. It makes difficult for a doctor to examine and diagnose.

Never allow children to play with fireworks even with guidance and supervision

Safety Tips To Keep In Mind While Bursting Crackers

Always burst crackers in an open space, wear goggles, wash hands with clean water

Children should only be allowed to play with crackers under the supervision of the elders. Do not take any injury lightly.

Keep a bucket of water and sand readily available for accidental fire.

Store fireworks in a closed box in a safe location, away from the reach of children

Keep fireworks away from the face, hair and clothing

Do not wear synthetic clothing while bursting crackers

Maintain a distance of an arm's length while lighting firecrackers, and at least five metres while watching

Remove your contact lenses before going out to burst firecrackers. Instead use a spare glass, to protect your eyes.

Defuse used fireworks properly by soaking them in a bucket of water before disposal

Always wear good slippers which will protect from accidental stamping of burnt crackers

Let's make Deepavali/Diwali safer, greener and healthier.