CDC warns drug-resistant candida auris superbug is spreading across 23 states: Who is most at risk?

The CDC warns drug-resistant Candida auris is spreading across 23 states, primarily affecting hospitalized patients, older adults and people with weakened immune systems in healthcare settings.

Candida auris in US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned about the emergence of the deadly fungal infection called Candida auris or C. auris which is becoming a serious problem in health care facilities. There have already been over 3,000 cases reported in the United States this year in 23 states and experts say healthy people are at low risk but have shown that hospitalised patients and those with an impaired immune system are extremely vulnerable.

Drug-resistant infections are no longer confined to bacteria but are now a reality. Candida auris is a deadly fungal "superbug" that can withstand several antifungal medications and even last for weeks on hospital surfaces. The CDC reports that Texas has the most cases so far this year with 706, Michigan 503 and Illinois 366. The agency also said there was a sharp surge in cases across the country from 2,882 cases in 2022 to 6,197 in 2024. And almost 90 per cent of infections occurred in individuals over the age of 45 years with the majority of infections associated with acute healthcare facilities.

Who is most at risk?

"The rapid emergence around the world and the speed of spread in the U.S. is alarming," Dr. Susan Huang, a professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine, told Healthline. Those at the highest risk are:

People 45 years and over People in hospitals and in nursing homes People with diabetes Leukaemia or lymphoma patients People with compromised immune systems Individuals who are on catheters, IV lines or using breathing tubes

Researchers estimate that about 30 to 60 per cent of cases are fatal but many also had underlying severe diseases that made them more susceptible.

Why is Candida auris dangerous?

Some forms of Candida auris are resistant to all the major antifungal drugs compared to common fungal infections. The fungus also spreads readily on soiled medical equipment, furniture and high-touch surfaces in the hospital. Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, explained, "Candida auris is a growing problem among chronically ill persons in nursing homes and hospitals. It is not a problem among the general public."

Symptoms and tips to protect yourself

The symptoms are not always noticeable and may include fever, chills and persistent infection despite treatment. Doctors usually prescribe echinocandins for treatment but if the infection develops resistance then a combination of antifungal medicines may be prescribed. The CDC advises keeping infected individuals isolated in their own rooms to help stop the spread. According to experts there's no need to panic but good hygiene is the only defence:

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Take care to wash hands well particularly when visiting hospitals Wear protective gloves and gowns while caring for infected patients Make sure that medical equipment and hospital rooms are cleaned properly Identify and screen high-risk individuals early

The rising case of Candida auris is a reminder that antimicrobial resistant continue to evolve beyond drug. It remains a serious concern for hospitalised patients and people with weakened immune systems as they are more likely to fall seriously ill if they do become infected. The best way to prevent the spread of this dangerous superbug is early diagnosis, strict infection-control practices and good hand hygiene.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or infection-related concerns.