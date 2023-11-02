CDC Launches Program 'Impact Wellbeing' To Address The Emerging Mental Health Crisis Among Healthcare Workers

There is a new crisis brewing currently in this world and this time it is faced by our health care workers. CDC launched a new program called Impact Wellbeing to address mental health crisis among doctors and nurses.

There is a new crisis brewing currently in this world and this time it is faced by our health care workers. A program was launched by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in an attempt to address the failing mental health of doctors and nurses. This initiative is aimed at helping them deal with burnout. Burnout affected more than half of the healthcare workforce during the year 2022. That was the year of the pandemic. It is important to note that the aftermath of the pandemic also remained very difficult, especially for doctors and nurses. Here's what CDC stated in their report.

CDC Report On The Brewing Mental Health Crisis Among Healthcare Officials

The data and facts mentioned below are the grounds for the creation of this new program called 'Impact Wellbeing' by CDC:

According to a report presented by advocacy and research group Mental Health America, shows about 93% of healthcare workers reported feeling stressed all the time, about 86% of them reported feeling anxious and 76% of them reported the issue of burnout. A study conducted by CDC in October revealed that due to the exceeding workload that had begun during the pandemic years and went on even after it was over, they continued facing problems of burnout and they still do currently. Almost 50% of the healthcare officials battled the problem of burnout in the year 2022. In 2018 on the other hand, only 32% suffered from burnout. We can already see the start difference and rise in the numbers. Many healthcare officials faced harassment at workspace. The number had doubled to 13.4% especially during the pandemic. The employees who faced harassment dealt with more intense burnout as well as anxiety, says CDC. The suicide rate among healthcare workers also has gone up. for registered nurses it went up to 16% and for support workers it went up to 21.4%. This data was published in JAMA reports. JAMA found between 1963 and 2015, 20% of U.S. doctors experienced depression. Healthcare workers have been experiencing mental health issues for years: A separate study found between 1963 and 2015, 20% of U.S. doctors experienced depression. A study published in JAMA revealed that healthcare workers have been battling such mental health issues for years.

About 'Impact Wellbeing'

In an attempt to make the lives of healthcare workers aka, 'our heroes', this program has included a detailed questionnaire. It is aimed to collect detailed information on the employees, their wellbeing and to guide them about the new strategies on mental health care and a guide to maintain work-life balance. he current situation is not very comforting for doctors, says CDC. Among 10 of them, 4 are either afraid or knows someone who is also afraid to step up and talk about their mental health. Why? This is because they fear the affect it may have on the answers to questions of hospital credentialing applications. The new program however, aims to remove the section on "intrusive" mental health questions present on applications.

