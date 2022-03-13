CBSE Exams: Didn't Score Well In Exams? Here's How To Handle Post Result Stress

If you are someone who didn't score well on your exams, don't lose hope -here are some ways to help you cope with low grades and poor exam results.

Several students are worried as a result of the recent announcement of class 10th exam results. The joy of post-exam celebrations gives way to anxious days and nights when the results aren't what you expected. This post-result gloom takes on a much worse tone when one considers India's soaring suicide rates. According to a 2012 Lancet research, India has one of the highest suicide rates among young people aged 15 to 29 in the world. This means that in India, one student commits suicide every hour!

"When a child fails to achieve success in something, he develops a sense of worthlessness. Students tend to stop eating, get angry, lose confidence, have trouble concentrating, and occasionally turn suicidal. The terrible thing is that, rather than becoming their pillar of support, parents continue to put pressure on their children to get good outcomes. Parents should support their children and stand by them to achieve better results in the next attempt and explore new possibilities," says Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist & Mental Health expert, Tulasi Healthcare, Delhi.

How To Cope With Post Result Anxiety?

Dr Gupta says, "Examination can lead to a lot of tension and anxiety commonly known as examination phobia. It is good to have this phobia as it serves a good adrenaline rush, but it exceeds the limit; it can lead to negative consequences."

He further stated how kids can cope with post result anxiety and explore new possibilities:

Stay calm

Take some time out of your regular routine to practise Yoga, meditation, or other physical activities as this is a very efficient technique of keeping your mind calm and growing your inner strength, especially during this pandemic, which will help you focus on your studies.

Sleep properly

Make sure you get enough healthy sleep since our brains absorb information to generate memories while we sleep, which is an important function when learning and keeping information. It also helps to relax our mind and body after a long day of stress.

Stay close to your loved ones

Maintaining connections in these tough times is very important for our mental health, students should reduce taking stress, go out with peers and family /cousins and should spend quality time as it can help in managing stress.

Eat mindfully

Students under the influence of academic examination stress show a significant increase in food intake, high fat, and sugary snacks, which can be counterproductive. Increased stress creates a greater need for certain essential nutrients like water-soluble vitamins- Vitamin B, C and minerals like Zinc, Magnesium, Potassium, and amino acid, which are essential for the proper functioning of stress-fighting hormones Adrenaline.