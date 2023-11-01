Causes Of Eczema: Common And Surprising Facts You Should Know About

Causes Of Eczema: Common And Surprising Facts You Should Know About

Eczema also are of different types. However similar their symptoms may be, the causes are different.

Unlike Psoriasis, eczema is not an autoimmune condition even though you may make the mistake of thinking so. It is definitely very similar to an autoimmune disorder in terms of the symptoms. However, eczema is caused by any kind of irritant or an allergen. If you come in contact with them, your symptoms may get triggered. Whereas, psoriasis or other autoimmune conditions are caused due to internal biological reasons. Eczema is a difficult disease but it is not contagious.

The Main Causes Of Eczema

What are the causes that we all know about?

It can be influenced by genes

It can be influenced by the kind of environment you live in

It can be influenced by your immune system also

If you have an overactive immune response, it may get triggered while it perceives threats thereby triggering eczema.

What Are The Other Common Causes That You May Not Know About

Did you know?

TRENDING NOW

Harsh soaps can aggravate symptoms of eczema Exposure to pollen can be another cause of trigger Changes in the temperature. Season changes can be a huge problem for people suffering from this disorder Increases stress and anxiety Other skin infections can also trigger eczema

Just like autoimmune diseases, eczema also does not have a permanent cure. But there are ways to keep the symptoms suppressed and under control: You can manage eczema by avoiding triggers, using moisturizers, and sometimes taking medicines.

Here Are The Different Types Of Eczema

Eczema also are of different types. However similar their symptoms may be, the cause are different:

Contact Dermatitis

Seborrheic Dermatitis

Dyshidrotic Dermatitis

Nummular Dermatitis

Stasis Dermatitis

Asteatotic Dermatitis

Neurodermatitis