Causes Of Eczema: Common And Surprising Facts You Should Know About
Eczema also are of different types. However similar their symptoms may be, the causes are different.
Written by Kinkini Gupta|Published : November 1, 2023 4:01 PM IST
Unlike Psoriasis, eczema is not an autoimmune condition even though you may make the mistake of thinking so. It is definitely very similar to an autoimmune disorder in terms of the symptoms. However, eczema is caused by any kind of irritant or an allergen. If you come in contact with them, your symptoms may get triggered. Whereas, psoriasis or other autoimmune conditions are caused due to internal biological reasons. Eczema is a difficult disease but it is not contagious.
The Main Causes Of Eczema
What are the causes that we all know about?
It can be influenced by genes
It can be influenced by the kind of environment you live in
It can be influenced by your immune system also
If you have an overactive immune response, it may get triggered while it perceives threats thereby triggering eczema.
What Are The Other Common Causes That You May Not Know About
Exposure to pollen can be another cause of trigger
Changes in the temperature. Season changes can be a huge problem for people suffering from this disorder
Increases stress and anxiety
Other skin infections can also trigger eczema
Just like autoimmune diseases, eczema also does not have a permanent cure. But there are ways to keep the symptoms suppressed and under control: You can manage eczema by avoiding triggers, using moisturizers, and sometimes taking medicines.
Here Are The Different Types Of Eczema
