Caught In Loop Of Emotional Binge Eating? Identify If You Are Genuinely Hungry

A genuine hunger will get satiated after an adequate amount of food intake but when you are binge eating, you might find yourself eating to the extent of making yourself uncomfortably stuffed

We do not just eat food when we are hungry, we also do eat food when we are bored or sad. Our eating habits say a lot about our physical health and emotional well-being. Too much eating or too less eating could also be indicative of a mental disorder. So time to time, it is important for us to check whether we are craving food because we are hungry or food is just a way to deal with our emotions. With stress and anxiety affecting a large population globally, the distinction between physical hunger and emotional eating has become all the bleaker.

Emotional eating or binge eating can be used as a coping mechanism when dealing with stressful situations. As the word suggests, emotional eating is never about filling your stomach but instead using food as a reward to regulate your emotions.

Binge-Eating Cycle

While it is not always a bad idea to reward yourself with mouth-watering delicacy once in a while but when it becomes an impulsive escape from any kind of stressful situation, it can get you stuck into an unhealthy loop. It might be important to recognize what an emotional eating cycle looks like-

Something emotionally triggering event might upset you You suddenly feel an overwhelming urge to eat You start eating and continue eating even when you are full You feel guilty for overeating or being powerless over food.

Physical hunger versus emotional hunger

The urge to eat food can sometimes be so strong that we are not able to differentiate whether the call has come from an empty stomach or is it our mind doing the tricks. Here are a few things that can help us to understand the root cause of our cravings-

When you are physically hungry, your cravings will grow gradually over time but when you are using food to deal with difficult emotions, your cravings will be sudden and overwhelming. When you are genuinely hungry, anything you get on your plate might delight you be it the vegetables you don't usually cherish. But when you are into an emotional eating pattern, you might experience a sudden rush for sugary and junk food. A genuine hunger will get satiated after an adequate amount of food intake but when you are binge eating, you might find yourself eating to the extent of making yourself uncomfortably stuffed. Physical hunger will stop when you are full. Genuine hunger might manifest itself in form of stomach pangs or growls of gas but when it's binge eating, this craving comes more from your mind as your mind is more focused on food texture, taste and smell. When you are genuinely hungry and you provide your body with what is needed, then it might not follow a feeling of guilt. Just like drinking water when you are thirsty won't make you regret it, right? However, you are likely to feel guilty and powerless after you binge eat.

Identify your triggers

Binge eating or using food as a coping mechanism for handling stressful situations could be triggered by many factors. So to come out of this healthy cycle, it is important to recognize what triggers it. The following are some common factors-

Sometimes stress hormones like cortisol trigger cravings for salty, sweet and fried food. Sometimes food can be used to numb difficult emotions, more like swallowing them down with food When you are bored or have too much empty time on your plate, you find it easy to occupy your mouth with food Food could also be a source of nostalgia, you could find yourself eating food that takes you back in time and might help you re-live the moment. One might also overeat in some social situations or when nervous.

