When one has a Cataract the natural lens of the eye becomes white or speckled affecting its transparency. This causes blurriness seeing a halo around lights and many other vision problems. In a cataract the patient does experience much pain hence they usually do not pay much attention to this condition. Even with the power of their spectacles constantly reducing they ignore it until it becomes a complete obstacle in their daily routine & lifestyle. Surgery is the only complete treatment for this disease. According to Dr. Shatanu Mukherjee Senior Consultant Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals “Previously one had to wait