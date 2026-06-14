Cataract prevention: Eye doctor shares 6 daily habits to protect your vision and reduce cataract risk

Want to lower your risk of developing cataract? Scroll down to know how you can naturally fix this eye problem and cure your vision issues without undergoing any type of surgeries.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 14, 2026 7:54 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Basu

Cataracts Are Causing Preventable Blindness Worldwide: Eye Doctor Shares 6 Habits To Protect Your Vision

Cataracts remain the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide, affecting millions of people each year. But what many don't realise is the lifestyle choices we make every day have a big impact on the development and advancement of this ailment too. Now, top eye doctors and vision health advocates are encouraging the public to follow six proven eye care behaviours that can help preserve their vision and prevent the risk of cataracts long into their later years.

Cataract Prevention: 6 Eye Care Habits To Protect Your Vision

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Dr Basu Eye Care Centre, explained that a cataract occurs when the natural lens of the eye becomes clouded, causing blurred vision, increased sensitivity to glare, and eventually significant vision loss if left untreated. While age is the most common risk factor, cataracts can be influenced and in many cases delayed by the choices we make daily.

Shield Your Eyes from UV Radiation

Cataracts have many recognized risks. One of the most common is long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun. The best way to provide an important layer of protection every time you go outside, overcast day or not, is to wear sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Wide brimmed hats can provide further protection by limiting the quantity of solar light that enters the eyes directly.

Eat a Vision-Boosting Diet

You are what you eat. What you eat directly affects your eyes. Eating antioxidant-rich foods, such as leafy greens like spinach and kale, bright fruits like oranges and mangoes and foods high in vitamins C and E, helps neutralize free radicals that can damage the lens of the eye over time. Fish such as salmon also include omega-3 fatty acids, which enhance overall eye health. One of the simplest investments you can make in your long-term vision is a well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet.

Stop Smoking

Studies consistently demonstrate that smokers are two to three times more likely to acquire cataracts than non-smokers. Smoking delivers toxic compounds into the bloodstream that lower antioxidant levels in the eye and hasten oxidative damage to the lens. Quitting smoking at any age is one of the most important things a person can do for their eyes and their health.

Control Your Underlying Health Conditions

Chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension are strongly associated with an increased incidence of cataracts. For example, high blood sugar causes the lens to expand and speeds up the clouding process. Medication, diet and exercise to maintain healthy blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol help protect the eyes from secondary consequences, including accelerated cataract formation.

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Limit Alcohol Consumption

Heavy alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of developing cataracts. Alcohol also destroys important nutrients in the body, including those important to eye health. It also increases oxidative stress in the lens. If you're worried about your long-term vision, the safest bet is to cut down or go cold turkey.

Schedule Regular Eye Examinations

Maybe the most crucial measure anyone can take is to have their eyes routinely inspected by a trained eye care specialist. Early indicators of cataracts and other disorders such as glaucoma and macular degeneration can be detected by regular eye exams even before symptoms are apparent. If you catch it early, you can intervene in time and get better results. Adults over 40 should have an eye exam at least every two years and annually after age 60.

Vision loss from cataracts does not have to be inevitable. By adopting these six habits, individuals of all ages can take meaningful steps toward preserving their eyesight for years to come. Eye care professionals encourage everyone especially those with a family history of cataracts or existing risk factors to begin these practices as early as possible.

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