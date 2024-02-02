Case Study: How A 57-Year-Old Made Remarkable Recovery After Battling Oral Cancer

The patient initially presented with an ulcer over the left buccal mucosa and pain while eating, prompting a thorough examination. A biopsy and a PET SCAN confirmed squamous cell carcinoma.

A 57-year-old man from Telangana's Warangal was successfully treated for CA buccal mucosa, commonly known as oral cancer, at a leading hospital in Hyderabad earlier this year.

Oral cancer, particularly squamous cell carcinoma, poses a great threat to health, often presenting with symptoms like ulcers on the buccal mucosa, difficulty in opening the mouth, and challenges in eating. Known risk factors include tobacco chewing, alcohol consumption, betel nut chewing and, notably, the human papillomavirus (HPV) type 16.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, buccal mucosa, a soft, wet mucous membrane, extends from the inside of your lips and cheeks to just behind your last teeth. It is made up of several layers of tissue and its main function is to support your mouth when you are eating and chewing. It also provides a barrier against infections and chemicals in your diet.

Prepping for treatment

Dr Shaik Saleem, consultant surgical oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals (Malakpet) Hyderabad and his team came up with a comprehensive treatment plan that resulted in the patient making a remarkable recovery.

The Cleveland Clinic states, is the most common type of buccal mucosa cancer. Other types are much less common and include lymphoma, mucosal melanoma and verrucous carcinoma.

The treatment

The man was physically and psychologically prepared for surgery, and underwent a left composite resection -- the removal of part of the lining of the mouth and lower jaw -- with a pectoralis major myocutaneous (PMMC) flap. Following the surgery, he was closely monitored in the ICU. Blood pressures and vitals were stabilised. "Postoperatively, the patient was discharged in a stable condition, receiving RT feeds and exhibiting a commendable recovery," said the doctors.

"Despite the patient's age and the presence of hypertension as a comorbidity, we proceeded with a significant surgical intervention: left composite resection with PMMC flap. The postoperative period was smooth, and the patient was discharged without encountering any complications," Dr Shaikh commented.