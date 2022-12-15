Caregiver Depression: Things You Must Know

Imagine a person who returns to an ailing family member after spending a long day at work. The person has to now take the loved one to the doctor's cabin and make calls to the insurance company. Caregivers give long hours to care for their loved ones and this sometimes comes with additional duties like providing financial aid along with fulfilling emotional needs. Hence, there is a high probability of them overlooking their personal needs and giving up activities that give them joy. Studies have shown that caregivers can become prone to experiencing depression due to the high demands of the role.

Caregiving can be a full-time job, leaving a person feeling exhausted physically, mentally, and emotionally. It can take a toll on a person's health, employment, and social life.

Caregiver burnout

Caregivers often try to do more than they can do. They are physically and emotionally more invested in the lives of their family member than normally a person would and hence they are prone to get exhausted. Over some time care, their attitude might shift from positive to negative and might eventually grow into an unconcerned person who doesn't care about what might be going on in the world outside their routine. Some might purposefully avoid going out for fun or taking breaks in guilt that a family member is ill and they aren't supposed to do that.

Caregivers often lose their personality

Caregivers are emotionally invested in the process that they often forget their roles outside this duty. They find it difficult to separate their role as a caregiver from other social obligations like acting as spouses, parents, siblings, employees and others. Due to the high demand for responsibility, their personality slowly begins to fade away. It also does affect other areas of their lives like friendships, family and professional relationships. Such people might find themselves drifting away from their old friends and co-workers. As some caregivers quoted by an international media outlet, they found some happiness in connecting with other caregivers who could relate to them in a better way than their other friends who still had so much else to do with their lives.

Symptoms they might show

Caregiving is a consuming task. Sometimes even the families and workplaces might have unrealistic demands from caregivers. They might completely give away their personal lives leading to negative health outcomes-

lack of sleep exhaustion stress employment problems less time with other family members increased family conflict less time for enjoyable activities health issues loss of personality.