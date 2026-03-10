Cardiovascular risk: 6 key health markers that go beyond total cholesterol

Beyond total cholesterol, these few other indicators may help provide more profound information about the chances of a person having heart disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world. For many years, the total cholesterol has been one of the most popular indicators of heart health. Nevertheless, cardiologists are currently stating that this particular test might not give a multi-dimensional picture of cardiovascular risk.

Biomarkers to indicate heart disease risk

There are a few other indicators that may provide more profound information about the chances of a person having heart disease. The National Institute of Health (NIH)highlights that all CVD biomarkers can be used to detect the presence of unseen risks earlier on and preventive care. Here are six key indicators that cardiologists tend to look at in determining risk of heart disease other than the total cholesterol:

LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol): This is a test that will be done to ascertain the level of low-density lipoprotein in the blood. Healthcare professionals claim that excessive amounts of LDL can lead to deposition of plaque in the arteries which would lead to an individual being susceptible to a heart attack and stroke. The rationale behind the need of LDL cholesterol monitoring is that individuals with normal total cholesterol might be having LDL cholesterol in high levels. HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol): The HDL cholesterol test is a test of the high-density lipoprotein which is commonly referred to as the good cholesterol. Mayo Clinic notes that HDL helps to remove excess cholesterol in the blood and allows it to be carried to the liver to be eliminated. It notes that increased level of HDL is associated with a better heart condition whereas a low level can predispose one to cardiovascular risks. Triglycerides: It is a type of fat which presents in the blood and are determined by the Triglyceride test. Some of the contributing factors of high triglyceride levels are commonly attributed to obesity, unhealthy diet, diabetes and metabolic syndrome. The condition may lead to hardening of the arteries and increase the risk of heart diseases especially when accompanied by low levels of HDL or a high level of LDL. C-reactive protein (CRP) High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP): Inflammation has a significant role in the cardiovascular disease development. The High-sensitivity C-reactive protein test assists in the detection of minimal amounts of inflammation in the body. High levels of hs-CRP can represent inflammation of the blood vessels, which can lead to the formation of plaque and predispose the development of heart disease. Lipoprotein(a): The other biomarker to check heart disease risk is lipoprotein(a) which is measured through a Lipoprotein(a) test. This kind of cholesterol particle is highly genetic in nature. The elevated lipoprotein(a) could predispose to the formation of the plaques in the arteries and might predispose the onset of heart attacks or strokes even in individuals with a normal cholesterol level. Coronary artery calcium scan: This is a scan which is used to identify the presence of calcium in the coronary arteries. Calcium levels may be suggestive of the accumulated amount of plaque that could cause the arteries to be narrowed and that limited the supply of blood to the heart. Higher score on calcium usually indicates a higher chances of cardiovascular events in the future.

Symptoms of poor heart health

Heart disease typically occurs gradually and the symptoms can be different in certain individuals. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that not all individuals experience warning signs until the situation goes critical. Nevertheless, early symptoms are detectable and hence can be used to receive medical attention in right time. In most cases, the symptoms include:

Chest pain or pressure that can be felt as squeezing Fullness or pain in the mid chest Shortness of breath Fatigue Dizziness Nausea Discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach

Poor heart health symptoms can also come out abruptly in a heart attack in certain situations whereas in others, they can occur over time. The CDC advises that one should seek medical care when they experience persistent chest pains, difficulty breathing or unusual feeling of fatigue.

Factors contributing to poor heart health

Multiple studies showed that various factors may predispose an individual to heart disease. What is more concerning is due to poor lifestyle and underlying health diseases. The Mayo Clinic states that these risk factors should be understood as a way of preventing cardiovascular issues and long-term heart diseases. Some of the most prevalent risk factors include:

High blood pressure Increased cholesterol Type 2 Diabetes Obesity Smoking Sedentary lifestyle Consumption of unhealthy diets rich in saturated fats and starch Misusing alcohol Age, family history and genetics Environmental factors like pollution, chemicals and climate hazards

Essential tips to maintain healthy heart

To ensure a healthy heart, a regular lifestyle change is crucial to help maintain normal heart activity. The American Heart Association (AHA) states that small yet meaningful everyday habits can have a significant impact on the risk of heart disease. Check out these essential tips to maintain a healthy heart:

Consume foods that are abundant in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins Restricting the consumption of food rich in saturated fats, added sugar and excess salt AHA also supports regular exercising becuase it helps one to build a strong heart muscle Another important activity to keep the heart healthy is avoiding tobacco and alcohol Manage stress through different relaxation methods and sufficient sleep Health check-ups should also be carried out regularly Cardiovascular risk can be further minimised by maintaining a healthy weight

