World Heart Day 2021: Are You At Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases? Top 5 Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy As You Age

World Heart Day 2021: Doctor Reveals Top 5 Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy As You Age

Today, on World Heart Day 2021, we have with us Dr. Jatin Yadav to discuss more about cardiovascular diseases and how one can prevent it easily at home.

Heart diseases like coronary heart disease (CHD) or coronary artery disease (CAD) have been on a rise in the last couple of years and are one of the leading causes of mortality all around the globe. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 17.9 million people worldwide succumb to cardiovascular diseases every year. What exactly do we mean when we say cardiovascular diseases? In medical terms, it refers to the condition in which the arteries responsible for taking blood from the heart to the body get blocked due to plague made of cholesterol and fat buildup. The plague is often caused due to smoking, consumption of high quantities of sugar, cholesterol-rich food, high blood pressure increases the risk of CAD. The buildup causes an irregular flow of blood to the heart and can lead to a heart attack. Today, on World Heart Day 2021, we have with us Dr Jatin Yadav, Associate Consultant, cardiology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals Dwarka to discuss more about the condition and how one can prevent it easily at home.

Common Signs of Heart Attack

Chest Pain or Discomfort

Most heart attacks involve recurring discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes and can make a person feel uncomfortable pressure, squeezing fullness, or pain in the chest.

Feeling Weak, Light-Headed, or Faint

One may also break out into a cold sweat and start feeling weakness all over the body.

Pain or Discomfort In The Jaw, Neck, or Back

You may like to read

In a few cases, a person may also feel stiffness, pain, and discomfort in the jaws or neck, and back area.

Pain or Discomfort In One or Both Arms or Shoulders

In case of frequent pain in the arms and shoulders for a long time, it is recommended to seek medical attention as this could be a sign of an upcoming episode of a heart attack.

Shortness of Breath

This condition is often accompanied by chest discomfort. However, shortness of breath can also happen before chest discomfort.

Ways To Keep The Heart Healthy

Though heart attack is a progressive condition and comes without any warnings, certain measures can ensure lowering the risk of these fatal conditions. Some of the most commons ways to manage heart health include:

Consult A Doctor

Some diseases can be genetic, including heart ailments. Therefore,it's is always better toget the family history checked to identify the risk of any heart ailments.Any family history of cardiac disease can be shared with a doctor so that early treatment can be done, and the risk factors are taken care of.

Eat A Heart-Healthy Diet

Eating healthy food can subsequently lower heart disease risk. A healthy diet includes foods that are low in saturated fats, sodium, and sugar. High fiber foods like grains, fruit, and vegetables are healthy choices. Fats like fish oil, olive oil, and avocadoes can be replaced with unhealthy food items.

Moderate Alcohol Consumption

Drinking too much can increase the risk of heart disease. Though it is not easy to get rid of this habit suddenly but lowering its consumption can definitely reduce the risk. 1 drink a day can be taken by women and 2 drinks by men in the initial stages can help in remaining risk-free.

Staying Active

Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of heart problems. At least 30 mins of daily aerobic exercise are recommended for adults. Maintaining a healthy BMI is also essential as people with obesity are at higher risk of heart disease.

Healthy Habits

Adopting healthy habits like quit smoking, manage stress can help in preventing problems like high blood pressure and depression. Meditation and breathing exercises are excellent ways to manage stress levels and gives the body time to relax.

Ask Your Doctor About Medications

People above the age of 50 are sometimes recommended to take aspirin every day to reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack. However, without a doctor's advice, it must not be consumed aspirins. Specialized medicines are also recommended by doctors for patients with a high risk of heart diseases.