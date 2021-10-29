Sudden Cardiac Arrest: What Precautions Should A Heart Patient With Existing Heart Conditions Take?

Cardiac complications have the highest clinical and prognostic relevance for most surgeries. Therefore, cardiac fitness assessment before surgery becomes crucial for cardiology consultation and should always be addressed.

We spoke to Dr Mukesh Laddha, IVC, SAL, Hospital, Ahmedabad, to discuss more about the condition and what should one do to prevent the warning symptoms.

Sudden cardiac arrest develops due to arrhythmia, which is contracted due to irregular heartbeats or abnormal beating of the heart caused by the disruption of the electrical system that maintains the rhythm normally seen in your heartbeat. However, these can be harmless at times and may occur only for a short duration. During cardiac arrests, arrhythmia mostly develops in the heart's lower chamber, disturbing electrical impulses to quiver the ventricle and disrupt the pumping of blood. Other heart conditions like congenital heart diseases, heart attacks, valvular heart problems, etc., could also trigger sudden cardiac arrest. Apart from what we already know about a sudden cardiac arrest, there are many more hidden facts that one should be aware of to know the condition better. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Mukesh Laddha, IVC, SAL, Hospital, Ahmedabad, to discuss more about the condition and what should one do to prevent the warning symptoms.

Warning Signs And Symptoms of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Since sudden cardiac arrest happens due to the abrupt loss of heart function, early signs generally are not visible. But if one witness any signs like breathlessness, fainting, weakness, chest discomfort, dizziness, irregular rhythmic heartbeat, or other drastic symptoms like loss of consciousness, no pulse, and intense wheezing, that person is likely witnessing a sudden cardiac arrest episode.

Who Is At Risk For Sudden Cardiac Arrest?

Often sudden cardiac arrest is linked to coronary artery diseases or individuals who have a family history of any heart disease such as cardiac arrest, congenital heart disorders, heart failures, or any other cardiovascular diseases. Other factors like smoking, high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, old age, not eating a balanced healthy diet, usage of illegal drugs like cocaine, etc., and leading a sedentary lifestyle can put you at a higher risk of having one. Having other ailments like chronic kidney disease and Obstructive sleep apnea can also contribute to the attack.

Can Sudden Cardiac Arrest Be Prevented?

Many people who have a family history of heart attacks have prevented themselves from a sudden cardiac arrest. First and foremost, it is essential to stay in touch with your doctor on regular health check-ups for accurate diagnosis. This will help you take necessary actions before any serious risk incurs. In addition, healthy personal habits like indulging in an active lifestyle with regular exercise, avoiding smoking, regular blood pressure, and cholesterol checks, taking medications for other ailments like diabetes, and reducing stress and anxiety in your body can help you lower the risk of developing a sudden cardiac arrest.

What Measures Should Patients With Existing Heart Conditions Take To Prevent A Sudden Cardiac Arrest?

Patients with existing heart conditions should be well versed in identifying the signs and symptoms and respond to them quickly in case of any emergencies. It is quite common for heart patients to relive the incident, which puts them at a higher risk of contracting it. Therefore, it is important to follow treatment protocols advised by your doctor to help mitigate the same. If other ailments exist, it is advisable to take existing medication so that your heart health does not aggravate. In addition, heart-healthy habits should be followed in order to keep a steady and functioning heart.

What Should One Do After Surviving Sudden Cardiac Arrest?

If one survives a sudden cardiac arrest, treatment will require staying at the hospital for appropriate care. The doctor will prescribe a set of medicines to reduce the risk of another attack. Depending on the cause of the SCA, the medical team will do follow-up procedures to help restore blood flow. It is also common for patients to get an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) placed in their body to prevent irregular heartbeat and help control arrhythmia. To encourage improvement in overall health, your doctor might ask you to follow a heart-healthy diet, avoid stressful work conditions, and daily workout plans to promote well-being.

