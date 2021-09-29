Structural Heart Disease: Risk Factors, Types And Warning Signs To Know

We spoke to Dr. Praveen Chandra, on the topic. Here's what the doctor wants you to know about structural heart disease, the risk factors, types, and everything about the condition.

Like the water flow in a pipe is controlled by valves, blood flow through and out of the heart is guarded and systematically regulated by the presence of valves. The heart has four valves- the tricuspid valve, the bicuspid valve or mitral valve, the aortic valve, and the pulmonary valve. These valves need to work in sync for the proper functioning of the heart. Any abnormality or defect caused due to this can weaken the heart's structure its walls, valves, and muscles-which is referred to as structural heart disease. It can be congenital or caused due to ageing or an underlying condition leading to injury in the heart. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Praveen Chandra, Chairman - Interventional & Structural Heart Cardiology Interventional Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta, on the topic. Here's what the doctor wants you to know about structural heart disease, the risk factors, types, and everything about the condition.

Risk Factors

Atherosclerosis- a build-up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls, restricting blood flow High blood pressure Infection or bacterial endocarditis- a condition of the inner layer of the heart and valves Damage caused by a previous heart attack Alcohol/drug abuse Ageing

Types of Structural Heart Diseases

Aortic Valve Stenosis: This occurs due to the thickening of the aortic valve, thus hindering the blood flow

Mitral Valve Stenosis: This happens because of the thickening of the mitral valve

Mitral Regurgitation: This is caused by the backflow of blood through the mitral valve

Atrial And Ventricular Septal Defects: This occurs when there is a hole in the wall between the upper chambers

Cardiomyopathy: This is a term used to describe changes in the heart muscle. In most cases, the muscle becomes stiff and enlarged.

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy: This occurs when the muscle wall of the left ventricle becomes thickened

Warning Signs

Mini strokes, also known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA) Shortness of breath Chest pain A tight feeling in the chest High blood pressure Leg cramps Kidney dysfunction Irregular heartbeats Extreme tiredness (fatigue)

Treatment

Structural heart diseases can be treated with medications, open heart surgery, valve replacement, a heart transplant, or minimally invasive procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), depending upon the severity of the condition.

Benefits of TAVI/ TAVR

According to NCBI, those who develop symptoms from severe aortic valve stenosis have a 50% chance of dying within one to two years if they don't have their aortic valve replaced. The advent of medical technology has made it possible to treat structural heart diseases through minimally invasive procedures such as TAVR, also known as TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) to replace a narrowed aortic valve that does not open properly (aortic valve stenosis). TAVR provides a life-saving alternative to patients who are at immediate or high risk of complications from surgery. This is because aortic valve stenosis, apart from causing chest pain, fainting, fatigue, leg swelling, and shortness of breath, may also lead to heart failure and sudden cardiac death.

The procedure involves replacing the damaged aortic valve with heart tissues from a cow or pig, also known as a biological tissue valve. A hollow tube (catheter) is inserted through the access point through a blood vessel in the leg or chest. The cardiologist uses advanced imaging techniques to guide the catheter through the blood vessels, the heart, and the aortic valve. Once the new valve is positioned, a balloon on the catheter's tip is inflated to expand the replacement valve into the appropriate position. Some valves can expand without the use of a balloon. The catheter is removed once the placement of the valve is ascertained.

TAVR is as good as or in some cases a better option as compared to surgical aortic valve replacement. This is especially applicable for patients who are considered inoperable, or who are at high or medium risk for open-heart surgery. However, this procedure is beneficial for those who are younger, healthier, and considered at low risk for open-heart surgery. The TAVR procedure usually takes 45 minutes to one hour to be conducted. Most patients leave the hospital the next day, or the day after that and resume normal life within a week or so.

TAVR is a recommended option for the following candidates:

If your symptoms like shortness of breath, chest congestion, and lightheadedness are severe

If an anatomic analysis suggests that TAVR will be helpful for you

If you are at medium or high risk for open-heart surgery

If you have other underlying medical conditions