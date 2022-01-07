Prescribe Aspirin To Prevent Cardiovascular Disease Based On Benefit-To-Risk Not Age: Researchers

One should consult a primary care provider for long-term use of aspirin or any over-the-counter drug.

Aspirin, also known as acetylsalicylic acid, is a drug commonly used for relieving minor aches, pain, and fever. It is also used as an anti-inflammatory or a blood thinner. This nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) is usually administered immediately after a heart attack to prevent further clots and reduce the risk of death. Taking aspirin daily is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack or stroke, in high-risk population. In general, the risk of heart attack and stroke increases as one gets older. But aspirin prescription should not be based only on a person's age, say researchers.

"Primary care providers should prescribe aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease based on benefit to risk not age," said an expert team including researchers from Florida Atlantic University's Schmidt College of Medicine in an article published online in the journal Family Medicine and Community Health, British Medical Journal.

Aspirin for primary prevention of heart attacks or strokes

The benefit of daily aspirin therapy in the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease is being debated. Primary prevention is for those who have never had a heart attack or stroke, coronary bypass surgery, or blocked arteries in the body, and they take a daily aspirin to prevent such heart events.

Recent guidelines have restricted aspirin use for primary prevention of heart attacks or strokes to patients under 70, and more recent guidance to patients under 60. But two recent studies have found no significant benefits of aspirin in high-risk primary prevention subjects. This means the risk of heart attack and stroke continue to increase with age, despite the daily aspirin intake.

Now, these contradictory results have created confusion among health care providers about "whether or not to prescribe aspirin for primary prevention of heart attacks or strokes, and if so, to whom."

Here's the answer: The researchers have urged health care providers to make individual clinical judgements about prescribing aspirin on a case-by-case basis and based on benefit-to-risk not age.

Aspirin use reduces cardiovascular disease risk by 13 per cent

Th research team conducted an updated meta-analysis of about ten large-scale trials of aspirin in high-risk primary prevention subjects, including the results of the two recent trials. They found that aspirin use led to a statistically significant 13 per cent reduction in cardiovascular disease with similar benefits at older ages in each of the individual trials.

Sarah K. Wood, senior author and interim dean, FAU Schmidt College of Medicine, noted that the decision about prescribing long-term aspirin therapy for apparently healthy individuals "should be based on individual clinical judgments between the health care provider and each of his or her patients that weighs the absolute benefit on clotting against the absolute risk of bleeding."

She also cautioned that for long-term use of aspirin or any over-the-counter drug, patients should consult their primary care provider.

Aspirin for secondary prevention of heart attacks or strokes

Doctors may prescribe daily aspirin therapy for people with heart or blood vessel (vascular) disease or those who had a history of heart attack or stroke. This is to prevent another heart attack or stroke. The benefit of aspirin use in this situation is well accepted.

However, the researchers want primary care providers to know that "all patients suffering from an acute heart attack should receive 325 milligrams of regular aspirin promptly, and daily thereafter, to reduce their death rate as well as subsequent risks of heart attacks and strokes."

In addition, among long-term survivors of prior heart attacks or occlusive strokes, aspirin should be prescribed long-term unless there is a specific contraindication," said Charles H. Hennekens, co-author and senior academic advisor, FAU Schmidt College of Medicine, as quoted by Science Daily.

Daily use of aspirin can lead to serious side effects such as gastrointestinal bleeding. So, talk to your doctor first.